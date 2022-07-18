WATCH: BLACKPINK’s Jennie stars in The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp’s latest HBO series ‘The Idol’

On July 18, HBO released the teaser for the awaited series ‘The Idol’ featuring The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, BLACKPINK’s Jennie and more! In the teaser, Jennie appeared briefly in about two cuts, and it was reflected by scenes like her dancing next to the female lead. In particular, the level of the drama is quite high, and the exposure scenes of the actors caught the eye as they stood out everywhere.

However, some fans responded that it was "disappointing" because Jennie only briefly appeared from the side instead of her center. Fans who actually watched and waited for the teaser commented, "Is Jennie a cameo or a minor role?", "Jennie is going to debut as an actress, so I hope she can get a good role", "It's disappointing that Jennie is not the center", "The drama featuring Jennie." I will definitely see you only in the series.”

Meanwhile, 'The Idol' is produced by The Weeknd and he even stars in it, and it deals with the story of the music industry surrounding the rising pop stars or idols and their success as well as their failures. The Weeknd, along with Johnny Depp's daughter Lily-Rose Depp and Troy Sivan, will also appear. It will be released within the year.

The series shows the various aspects of Hollywood and how a star works hard to make a name in the industry as well as the seedy underbelly of fame. Jennie was previously introduced as one of the cast members of the series so lets hope to see her as an actress and see her show off her skills as an actress!

What do you think of the teaser? Let us know in the comments below.