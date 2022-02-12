Wedding photographer and a house? All the times Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin hinted at their relationship & engagement

The world was met with what can be called the best news of the year as superstar Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin announced their marriage plans to the world. Soon the wishes poured in from all around the globe for the actors that starred together in the movie ‘The Negotiation’ (2018) and drama ‘Crash Landing on You’ (2020). Their wedding will be held in March as confirmed by their respective agencies. Now, while we wait for more information, we are thinking back to all the times that the couple first hinted at their relationship and then at their marriage.

US hopping:

Eagle eyed fans spotted Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin at a supermarket in the United States, much before they announced their relationship. However, both the artists’ agencies released statements saying that the two only met briefly to shop for groceries and were accompanied by their acquaintances. They also squashed any rumours that said they were travelling together in Los Angeles by saying that Son Ye Jin was on a solo vacation and that Hyun Bin was out for business.

Instagram fun:

The two often headed to Son Ye Jin’s Instagram where they tried out funny filters, the results of which went viral. This is before the couple admitted to having been dating. Check it out below.

Golf dates:

The couple seems to have gone on multiple golf dates, being fans of the sport for a long time. They were captured by curious cameras on one such date and the news of them dating came out in January 2021, post which the couple confirmed to have begun dating in March 2020. Post this, they were spotted by fans on golf dates, wearing matching couple outfits.

House:

Late last year there were rumours doing the rounds that the couple had decided to take their relationship to the next level by buying a lavish house together. This went on to further get exaggerated as people spoke about Hyun Bin selling off some of his land for the same and buying a place looking over the mountains. However, no clarifications were made by either agency.

Flower power:

A keen eyed onlooker noted that multiple flower bouquets with the name of Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin were seen at a shop. This further prompted the fans to believe that Hyun Bin had planned to propose to his ladylove and was preparing for the same.

Photographer:

Just a week before announcing their marriage plans, fans noted that Son Ye Jin had liked the posts on an account that turned out to be a wedding photographer. The account soon followed Son Ye Jin, only to be met with disappointment. This only cemented their beliefs that the couple is getting married. And lo and behold, the news dropped like a glittery bomb!



Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: From strangers to lovers: Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin’s relationship timeline leading up to their engagement