When BTS members couldn’t keep calm on seeing their viral fan perform MIC Drop; Know what happened

BTS, the wildly popular K-pop boy band, has made a massive name for themselves in the world of music and is regarded as one of the key figures of the Hallyu wave. In a heartwarming moment, the members once became fanboys for one of their own fans. The incident occurred when BTS saw a viral high school ARMY (the official name for BTS fans) perform their song MIC Drop, and they couldn’t keep calm.

It all happened when BTS’ RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook appeared as guests on the popular talk show You Quiz on the Block hosted by Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho.

The episode aired on March 24, 2021, and BTS was not the only guest that day as their viral high school ARMY (BTS’ official fandom), Kim Jeonghyeon was also invited. During the episode, Yoo Jae Suk suddenly began to invite a surprise guest while BTS was intrigued as to who was coming.

When BTS fan Kim Jeonghyeon appeared, she exuded confidence, and RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook recognized her within seconds.

BTS members began shouting and clapping to welcome her as if they were her fans, they were jumping with happiness. Actually, she was noted BTS ARMY who had gone viral for dancing to MIC Drop in her high school and even the boy group was well aware who she was.

Kim Jeonghyeon was immediately asked by Yoo Jae Suk to perform her viral dance cover of MIC Drop and BTS members cheered up like true fanboys. J-Hope, SUGA, and everyone even said “She’s good.”

BTS couldn’t keep calm and joined Kim Jeonghyeon in her performance and danced to the beats of MIC Drop as well. BTS members were captivated by her dance skills and confidence and noted “Wow, she’s amazing.”

Check out BTS becoming fanboys for their viral ARMY who danced to MIC Drop here:

The moment still remains one of the most iconic interactions between BTS and ARMY.

At present, all BTS members except Jin are enlisted in the military. Jin was discharged on June 12 earlier this year and J-Hope is scheduled to return home in October 2024.

