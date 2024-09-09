‘Producer Bang will appear’: When BTS’ V hilariously helped ARMYs drift off to sleep

V of BTS is not just talented and charming but is also known for the goofy side of himself that he often showcases. Once the K-pop idol realized that none of his fans were falling asleep., so he created a funny scenario to help them fall asleep. But it majorly backfired and made everyone laugh instead.

A few years back, BTS’ V was communicating with his fans through the online platform Weverse. However, many users revealed that they were having trouble falling asleep. To help them out, the artist resorted to making up a sleep-inducing scenario, which will help them drift off easily.

The artist asked his fans to envision themselves at a concert with all seven members of BTS, completely alone in the audience. As the dream unfolded, he emphasized that the members were performing at their best, and the experience was filled with joy. However, V humorously warned that if the reader didn’t fall asleep within five minutes, one member would disappear every minute until none remained.

Should sleep and dreaming occur after seven more minutes, Producer Bang would appear to give an elaborate speech on the history of BIGHIT for five hours. The instance still manages to make everyone laugh and they often recount it, reliving the moment with the fandom.

V, or Kim Taehyung, made his debut as a member of BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, and Suga. In 2023, V officially debuted as a solo artist with the album Layover alongside the music video of the title track Slow Dancing. The album also included pre-release singles titled Love Me Again and Rainy Day.

However, the artist is not active at the moment but he released various content for his fans to enjoy during his absence. From photoshoots to music videos, he kept various projects under wraps. He also made a cameo appearance on Jimin and Jungkook’s travel show, Are You Sure?!

The artist was featured in the music video for IU’s latest song, Love Wins All, where he played the role of her love interest. Additionally, he also released an English digital single titled FRI(END)S along with the music video. The song quickly garnered much attention from fans and currently garnered over 200 million streams on Spotify.