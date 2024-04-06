Who is YoonA’s boyfriend remains one of the most asked questions about the artist. Hailed as the nation’s ideal type, she is certainly one of the most loved artists in the industry. The member of the renowned girl group Girls' Generation, made her debut in 2007 with the group's first single, Into the New World. Yoona quickly rose to prominence within the group, contributing to their immense success both in South Korea and internationally.

Beyond her activities with the group, Yoona has pursued a successful acting career, starring in numerous popular Korean dramas and films such as You Are My Destiny, Cinderella Man, Love Rain, Prime Minister and I, The K2, The King in Love, Hush, Big Mouth and most recently, King The Land alongside Lee Junho.

YoonA’s boyfriends over the years

1. YoonA and Lee Seung Gi

YoonA’s relationship history has been quite brief which mostly includes speculations and rumors. However, she was in a confirmed relationship with Lee Seung Gi back in 2013. Moreover, she was the first member of the group to be openly in a romantic relationship. They were one of the most high-profile couples of South Korea and made headlines everywhere. Ahead of their dating news, Lee Seungi had mentioned that YoonA was his ideal type. Their relationship met its end in 2015 due to busy schedules.

2. YoonA and Lee Junho

One of the most talked about couples in K-town has to be YoonA and Lee Junho. Although they have never confirmed to be in a relationship, fans continue to ship them together regardless. Earlier, Lee Junho a member of the K-pop group 2PM revealed that YoonA was his ideal type. They have been friends for many years and have not confirmed any romantic involvement.

However, rumors of them dating sparked again when they both were starring as the lead couple for the 2023 K-drama, King The Land. The romantic comedy follows two unlikely individuals who fall in love with each other, despite belonging to extremely different families and households.

3. YoonA and Ji Chang Wook

In 2016, speculation arose about YoonA's relationship with actor Ji Chang Wook after they starred together in the hit drama series The K2. Their on-screen chemistry fueled dating rumors, which intensified when they were spotted together on multiple occasions during the K-drama’s promotions. However, both stars maintained that they were just close friends, and no confirmation of a romantic relationship ever surfaced.

Apart from YoonA and Ji Chang Wook, the cast of the K-drama included Song Yoon Ah, Jo Sung Ha, and Kim Kap Soo. The story follows a mercenary who is given the important job of being the bodyguard of the daughter of a wealthy family. Gradually, they both develop feelings for each other and fall in love.

4. YoonA and Park Ji Sung

The most unexpected relationship rumors of YoonA is with the football player, Park Ji Sung. The rumors of their romantic involvement started when the footballer chose Girls’ Generation as his favorite K-pop group in the variety show Running Man. Moreover, he also mentioned that YoonA was his favorite member. But they have never been confirmed to be in a relationship and maintained that statement.

5. YoonA and Leeteuk

Earlier, YoonA mentioned that she admires Super Junior’s Leetuk, among many other names. However, in a variety show, she mentioned that Leetuk often asked her to marry him in the future, which sparked rumors of their possible relationship. However, they were never confirmed to be romantically involved. Moreover, Lee Seung Gi was apparently infuriated by Leetuk’s comments, which further fueled the rumors.

6. YoonA and EXO's Sehun

The artist was also caught up in relationship rumors with labelmate, EXO’s Sehun. A few photos of YoonA along with a man surfaced online and the rumor mill went wild with it. Netizens speculated that the man was indeed EXO’s Sehun and talks of their romantic involvement came out. However, after much time, it was clarified that the man was actor Ki Do Hoon. The rumors eventually died down and were deemed as baseless.

Currently, YoonA is reportedly single and is not romantically involved with anyone. However, YoonA’s boyfriend news is mostly filled with rumors and speculations, except with singer Lee Seung Gi. Nevertheless, her dating history is a fascinating journey filled with intrigue, which makes the fans curious. Moreover, these speculations have also made YoonA extremely relatable to the fans.

While some relationships garnered significant attention from the media and fans alike, others remained shrouded in mystery. Despite the ups and downs of romance in the public eye, YoonA continues to shine brightly as a talented entertainer, captivating audiences with her charm, grace, and undeniable talent. The artist is currently preparing to appear in a new K-drama series, which might be released at the end of 2024.