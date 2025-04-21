Heavenly Ever After Ep 3-4: Release date, when and where to watch, what to expect from Son Suk Ku and Kim Hye Ja's fantasy series

Heavenly Ever After is the latest K-drama making waves on social media, thanks to its heartwarming yet delightfully odd concept. The series tells the touching story of Lee Hae Sook (played by Kim Hye Ja), a woman who lived a full life beside her loving husband. He often told her, “You were beautiful in your twenties, even more so in your forties, but you’re the most beautiful now at eighty.” When Lee Hae Sook passes away at the age of 80, she holds onto those words and wishes to enter Heaven just as she is — and surprisingly, Heaven listens.

The story continues this weekend with Episode 3 airing on April 26, 2025, followed by Episode 4 on April 27, 2025. Heavenly Ever After airs every Saturday and Sunday at 10:40 PM KST, running for a total of 12 episodes until May 25, 2025. Following the chaos of Episode 2, which ended with an unexpected hair-pulling showdown, viewers are left wondering what surprises lie ahead.

Will Lee Young Ae make a shocking return, or is her exit permanent? Can Hae Sook’s truth-spewing device uncover hidden afterlife secrets, or land her in more trouble? Now that Sonya the cat is fully human, what new trouble or wisdom will she bring? And perhaps most importantly, who is the mysterious woman clinging to Ko Nak Joon, and what drama will unfold when her identity is revealed? With heavenly HR meetings, bizarre new rules, and old flames possibly resurfacing, Heavenly Ever After continues to turn the afterlife into one hilariously messy adventure.

For those unaware of the storyline, the series shows Lee Hae Sook reunited with her husband Ko Nak Joon (played by Son Suk Ku), only to find him in the prime of his thirties. As it turns out, Lee Hae Sook is the only person in the afterlife who chose to keep her earthly appearance, while others embraced their youthful selves. Ko Nak Joon, who died before her, has been patiently waiting, working as a heavenly postman delivering wishes from Earth, and even building a home in anticipation of their reunion.

Heavenly Ever After gives us a fun little sneak peek into what Heaven might be like — maybe just like this drama, or even wilder. The big question is, will there be a happy ending in seventh heaven, or will looks, age, and second chances flip the story?

