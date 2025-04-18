Son Suk Ku, Han Ji Min's Heavenly Ever After on OTT: Release date, when and where to watch, cast, plot and more

Get ready to dive into a tale where time bends, love endures, and beauty is eternal. Heavenly Ever After (or Cheongukboda Areumdaun, if you're feeling fancy) isn't your average heavenly drama – it's a whirlwind of emotions, memories, and the kind of love that refuses to fade with time, adding a dash of fantasy too.

Starring the talented Kim Hye Ja, Son Suk Ku, and Han Ji Min, Heavenly Ever After introduces the audience to Lee Hae Sook (Kim Hye Ja), an 80-year-old woman who has lived a full and beautiful life with her husband, Ko Nak Joon (Son Suk Ku).

In their younger days, Nak Joon always told her, "You were beautiful in your twenties, in your thirties, and now, at eighty, you're the most beautiful of all!" These words stay with her even when she dies.

After her passing, Lee Hae Sook's soul journeys to the Heaven Admission Counseling Office, where she's faced with an unexpected decision: return to her youthful self in the afterlife or embrace the wisdom and grace of her 80-year-old self?

In a heartwarming twist, she chooses the latter, defying the usual "youthful rebirth" rule. And guess what? Heaven isn't quite ready for her choice. When she meets her husband again, he's back to his 30-year-old self, and she's... still 80. The shock and love they share for one another despite these strange, heavenly circumstances? Pure gold.

Her husband, Ko Nak Joon, a postman in Heaven who delivers letters filled with wishes from Earth, has been waiting for her in a beautiful house he built. After being separated by death, they finally reunite, but now must navigate a new life in Heaven, with a few differences that make everything feel strangely beautiful, resist? We think not.

Ready to catch this heart-tugging drama? Here's everything you need to know:

Series Name: Heavenly Ever After

When will Heavenly Ever After start? April 19, 2025, at 7:00 PM (KST) for episode 1.

Where To Watch? Netflix

Episodes: 12

Airs On: Saturdays and Sundays

Original Network: JTBC

Also Known As: More Beautiful Than Heaven / Beautiful Than Heaven

This one's not just about reuniting with loved ones – it's about embracing who you truly are, at any age.

