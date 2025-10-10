Is Scarlett Johansson Joining Tangled Live-Action? Find Out As Film Talks Proceed at Disney

After a delay, the live action version of the famed Disney movie, Tangled, the talks have begun once again. Earlier this year, it was announced that the film had been put on hold indefinitely after creative and seemingly even financial differences in plans came forth. The same had primarily stepped in from the struggling Box Office performance of Snow White. Now, DEADLINE has reported that the popular, fan-favorite animated story may soon just come alive on screen with Scarlett Johansson eyeing a crucial role.

Tangled talks resume with Scarlett Johansson buzz

According to the report, Disney is re-examining its plans for the Tangled live-action, resuming its early development at the studios. It is being said that Scarlett Johansson is being holed in on for the role of Mother Gothel. Meanwhile, Michael Gracey is said to be helming the project behind the cameras with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson taking on the scripting.

The failure of Snow White at the Box Office does not, at large, speak about the kind of ticketing runs its counterparts have had instead. Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, and most recently, even Lilo & Stitch, have all observed a favorable outcome in the live-action space. Tangled, with its fan favorite characters of Rapunzel and Flynn Rider, sets itself on a promising course of action. However, it is these very roles that have long been debated and become the agenda for delays. The casting for them needs to be very on point right from the start, for a successful run. Any displeasure may result in a similar fate, much like Snow White.

However, fans of the Rapunzel series have shown interest in having interesting actors take up the position, with every name suggestion being more surprising than the last. The 2010 film had Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi voicing the characters and has received a lot of love for it. Sabrina Carpenter and Milo Manheim have been popular choices for the roles.

