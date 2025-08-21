WATCH: Sobhita Dhulipala turns heads in red saree and sindoor at airport, returns from Tirupati with Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya and wife Sobhita Dhulipala recently snapped as they arrived back in Hyderabad. The couple had visited the Tirupati temple together to seek blessings.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala return home after Tirupati visit

As the couple arrived in Hyderabad, Naga Chaitanya was sporting a black shirt with an open collar, paired with brown trousers and sleek sneakers. On the other hand, his wife, Sobhita, opted for a more traditional look, donning a bright red silk saree and sindoor, as they made their way to the car.

Watch the video:

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala recently made the headlines after being spotted at Tirupati. The couple were papped at the venue, offering prayers while holding hands.

While Dhulipala was wearing the same outfit as her airport look at the temple, Chay appeared in a traditional ensemble earlier.

The Thandel actor was dressed in a white silk dhoti and shirt, complemented by an angavastra. Videos that surfaced on social media showed the couple waiting in a queue before entering the premises for a special pooja.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s marriage

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala began their married life in 2024. The actors, who had been dating for some time, decided to make it official with an intimate ceremony at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

Naga Chaitanya’s work front

On the professional front, Naga Chaitanya was last seen in a lead role in the film Thandel. The Telugu-language romantic action thriller told the story of Raju, a brave fisherman who accidentally crossed into Pakistani waters.

The movie focused on the man’s deep passion for fishing and his love for Sathya, aka Bujji.

Thandel featured Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles with Aadukalam Naren, Divya Pillai, Karunakaran, Kalpa Latha, Babloo Prithiveeraj, and many more in key parts.

The film was inspired by a real-life incident that happened to a fisherman from Srikakulam. It is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Moving ahead, the actor will next appear in the lead role for the tentatively titled NC24. Directed by Virupaksha helmer Karthik Varma Dandu, the film will feature Chay as a treasure hunter.

