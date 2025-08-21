Is Jennifer Lopez Focusing on Her Career in Movies and Music Post Divorcing Ben Affleck? Here’s What We Know

Jennifer Lopez’s major focus has been her career and work following her divorce from Ben Affleck. After rekindling the romance in 2021, JLo and Affleck went on to get married a year later. While the fans thought the actress had her happily ever after, things went south, and the pair split in 2024.

Speaking of how Lopez has moulded herself after filing for divorce, sources close to the actress claimed that she has been busy all year, attending the movie premieres and heading out on her musical tour, Up All Night.

Jennifer Lopez is having 'summer of her lifetime'

In a conversation with People Magazine, a source close to Jennifer Lopez revealed that she is enjoying her time going around the world and connecting with fans. Moreover, the Kiss of a Spider Woman star is also spending her time with her twins, Max and Emme.

While speaking to the media portal, an insider shared, "She loved connecting with fans all over the world. The tour was amazing. It’s been a great focus for her. She’s been doing what she really enjoys.”

Further, opening up about her upcoming project, the source stated, "This is the movie she filmed last year in New York when she and Ben were going through a difficult time. She’s come a long way since. She’s very happy and just grateful for her life.”

Following her split from Affleck, the musician appeared at the Toronto Film Festival, where she promoted her wrestling film, Unstoppable. Lopez also stepped up as a producer for the movie, alongside Matt Damon and Affleck.

As for the separation, the reason, as per the documents received by People Magazine, was irreconcilable differences, and the date of separation was mentioned as April 26, 2024.

Meanwhile, Lopez’s Kiss of the Spider Woman will hit theaters on October 10.

