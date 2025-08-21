Emily in Paris Season 5 Release Date Confirmed: Netflix Teases First Look of Emily’s Italian Adventure

Netflix has officially announced that Emily in Paris Season 5 will premiere on December 18. The hit romantic comedy series starring Lily Collins is returning with a brand-new chapter that takes Emily Cooper out of Paris and into Italy. The streamer unveiled first-look photos on Wednesday, August 20, giving fans a glimpse of Emily’s new journey.

Sharing the images on social media, Netflix wrote: “Benvenuto! The first look images from Emily in Paris are here, and they’re serving up a slice of la dolce vita! Season 5 returns on December 18.”

The new season follows Emily as she leaves Paris to set up a fresh office for Agence Grateau in Rome. The official description promises plenty of ups and downs, revealing that “work idea backfires, fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks,” with a “big secret” threatening one of her closest relationships.

Emily in Paris Season 5 first look teases Italy romance and drama

The first-look images showcase Emily embracing Italian culture, from sailing on a boat in a chic polka-dot outfit to soaking up the sun and even horseback riding with Marcello, played by Eugenio Franceschini. The photos hint at a growing romance between Emily and Marcello, while also teasing the return of her former love interests, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount). This keeps the show’s long-running romantic tension alive.

Season 4 ended with Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) promoting Emily to head the Rome office of Agence Grateau. While Emily appeared happy with Marcello, Gabriel realised he still had feelings for her, setting the stage for a complicated love triangle in the upcoming season.

Here’s what to expect in Emily in Paris Season 5

The cast for Season 5 includes familiar faces such as Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Lucien Laviscount, Thalia Besson, Paul Forman, and Arnaud Binard. New additions include Bryan Greenberg as Jake, Michèle Laroque as Yvette, and Minnie Driver as Princess Jane. The show is created by Darren Star, best known for Sex and the City, Beverly Hills, 90210, and Melrose Place, with Lily Collins also serving as a producer.

With its mix of romance, fashion, and workplace drama, Emily in Paris Season 5 is set to deliver a fresh chapter against the backdrop of Rome and Venice.

