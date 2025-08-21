War 2 vs Coolie 7 Days India Box Office Comparison: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR film trails behind Rajinikanth starrer

War 2 and Coolie are the two latest Independence Day releases. Released on August 14 (Thursday), both movies completed 7 days at the box office. Here's a comparison of the day-wise box office collections of War 2 and Coolie.

Coolie continues to dominate with Rs 29 crore of margin

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead, opened with a gross of Rs 75.50 crore and wrapped up its opening weekend at Rs 225.25 crore. Further, the movie added Rs 30.25 crore from Monday to Wednesday, with Rs 7.25 crore on Day 7. The total 7-day cume of Coolie now stands at Rs 255.50 crore at the Indian box office.

Advertisement

War 2, on the other hand, wrapped its 7-day theatrical run at Rs 226 crore, with Rs 6 crore coming on Wednesday. It remained far behind the Rajinikanth starrer.

Coolie maintained a lead of Rs 29 crore over its rival release by the end of their 7th day. Both movies should aim for a good jump on the second weekend. Going by the current trends, Coolie and War are expected to wind their theatrical runs somewhere between Rs 270 crore to Rs 295 crore. It will be interesting to see whether the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial can hit the Rs 300 crore mark at the Indian box office or not.

Day Wise India Gross Box Office Comparison between Coolie and War 2 Are As Under

Day Coolie War 2 Thursday Rs 75.50 crore Rs 59 crore Friday Rs 63 crore Rs 67 crore Saturday Rs 46.25 crore Rs 38 crore Sunday Rs 40.50 crore Rs 36 crore Monday Rs 13 crore Rs 9.50 crore Tuesday Rs 10 crore Rs 10.50 crore Wednesday Rs 7.25 crore Rs 6 crore Total Rs 255.50 crore gross in 7 days Rs 226 crore gross in 7 days

War 2 and Coolie in cinemas

War 2 and Coolie are now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Coolie Box Office Collections: Rajinikanth starrer is in a state of freefall on weekdays