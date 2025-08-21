End of Rowdy Rathore Franchise? Sequel with Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha faces setback: Reports

"Don't angry me!" Remember when Akshay Kumar delivered this iconic line in his 2012 film, Rowdy Rathore? Also starring Sonakshi Sinha, it is one of the most entertaining movies in Hindi cinema. The makers were working on its much-awaited sequel for over the years. A latest development of the project suggests that Rowdy Rathore 2 has been shelved.

Advertisement

Rowdy Rathore 2 not happening?

According to a new report by Bollywood Hungama, producers Shabinaa Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have dropped the idea to bring the sequel to Rowdy Rathore. The decision comes after three years of their efforts to develop the highly-anticipated project.

As per a source, despite initial discussions, Disney India, one of the owners of the film's intellectual property rights, has been hesitant to commit to Rowdy Rathore 2. Due to this unwillingness, the producers decided to drop the idea of sequel.

Bhansali and his team to rework its script for a standalone movie

The script, which was penned by veteran screenwriter V. Vijayendra Prasad, will no longer be used for the Rowdy Rathore sequel. Quoting the source, the report stated that producers Shabinaa and Bhansali will now rework on the script to make it a standalone commercial entertainer.

The project, which has been undergoing significant revisions, will be a high-octane cop drama. With this, the makers are trying to retain the mass entertainment appeal of the 2012 action blockbuster. The upcoming cop movie won't have the Rowdy Rathore tag.

Advertisement

Who is directing this cop drama?

Reportedly, Tamil filmmaker P.S. Mithran, who has helmed movies like Irumbu Thirai, Hero, and Sardar, has signed Bhansali's upcoming co-production as a director. The production of the cop drama is likely to begin in early 2026.

Also, Sidharth Malhotra, who was earlier supposed to be the main lead of the now-shelved Rowdy Rathore sequel, is not a part of the project anymore. As per the report, the makers are planning to cast a younger actor to play a larger-than-life police officer in the cop drama.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, Rowdy Rathore was a Hindi remake of the 2006 Telugu film Vikramarkudu. Akshay Kumar played dual roles, ASP Vikram Rathore IPS and Shiva in the 2012 actioner. Sonakshi Sinha was cast as Shiva's love interest, Paro.

Is it an end of the Rowdy Rathore franchise? Let's wait for the official announcement.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Leela Bhansali signs KD director Prem for Rowdy Rathore 2; Scripting in progress