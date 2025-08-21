Sohail Khan opens up on his relationship with ex-wife Seema Sajdeh and why they got divorced: 'When husband and wife start fighting...'

Sohail Khan married Seema Sajdeh in 1998. The former couple had trouble in their paradise and decided to part ways. After 24 years, they filed for divorce in 2022. Sohail and Seema are parents to two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan. The actor-producer has now broken his silence on what went wrong in their marriage and how they continue to co-parent their children amicably.

Advertisement

Sohail Khan reflects on his equation with former wife Seema Sajdeh

In a recent interview with ETimes, Sohail Khan got candid about their divorce, acknowledging that while they lived together for 24 years, some things didn't work out in their marital life. Sohail shared that their separation hasn't changed the equation that he has with his former wife, Seema.

Calling the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives actress a 'lovely person' and 'caring mother', the producer noted that they don't have any kind of 'bad blood' between them.

Sohail Khan reveals why they decided to go separate ways

In the same interview, Sohail Khan revealed that they decided to be separated to provide a better environment for their sons, Nirvaan and Yohan. The 54-year-old actor and filmmaker expressed that the constant fights between husband and wife affect the children.

"The ego that the husband and wife have, they don’t realize that it affects the children, and then the children start getting disturbed," the Maine Dil Tujhko Diya actor said.

Advertisement

The former couple, who didn't want this for Nirvaan and Yohan, made a conscious decision not to "corrupt the next generation" with their issues. They wanted their children to grow up with single parents.

Sohail Khan talks about co-parenting their sons

Sohail Khan further spoke about how he and his former spouse, Seema Sajdeh often reunite for famil vacations. The Krishna Cottage actor shared that as parents, they take their children on a holiday once a year.

On the work front, Sohail Khan has been contributing to Hindi cinema as an actor, director, producer, and a writer. Sohail made his acting debut with his directorial and production, Maine Dil Tujhko Diya in 2002. He is also known for his collaborations with his brother, superstar Salman Khan in several movies including Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, God Tussi Great Ho, and Tubelight.

ALSO READ: Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3: Seema Sajdeh on creating identity beyond her ties with Sohail Khan's family; 'I remember telling my elder son...'