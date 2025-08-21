Did You Know Perrie Edwards Experienced Multiple Miscarriages Before Becoming Mom to 4-Year-Old? Singer Says ‘It’s Really Hard’

Perrie Edwards focused on the difficulties she experienced while becoming a mom. During her appearance on the We Need to Talk podcast, the musician revealed that she had to go through multiple miscarriages before welcoming her 4-year-old in 2021.

The singer also revealed that she hasn’t spoken about it much in the past, because it's a personal thing and a really hard experience.

Advertisement

Edwards is engaged to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The latter popped the big question to the Little Mix vocalist after being together since 2017.

Perrie Edwards on experiencing miscarriages

While sitting down for an interview with the podcast host, Perrie revealed the reason behind not speaking of her miscarriages often. She said, "I haven't necessarily not shared it with people because I'm ashamed of it or anything." The singer further added, "It's just that it's such a personal thing to go through, and it's really hard."

Moreover, Edwards revealed that when it comes to pregnancies, she and her fiancé have "gone through a lot". She stated that it has been a tricky situation for both of them.

When the singer first found out about her pregnancy, she was quite early on. Edwards started bleeding, and when she reached the hospital, the medical experts told her there was no baby.

"And I remember going in to see my gynecologist after with the reports, and I was like, 'Can you just explain to me? So there was no baby?' He was like, 'No no no, my darling, you've had a miscarriage.' And I was like, 'Oh. Okay,” the musician explained.

Advertisement

Later on, the vocalist got pregnant again and had her first child, Axel. A year later, the musician thought that she was pregnant again, as all the symptoms pointed to it. However, things did not end up well, as at the 22 weeks scan, Edwards had to yet again lost her baby.

She said, “I think I was just traumatized. It's weird because the first time it happened, I think because it was so early, I was like, 'Oh. That's sad.' But I think when you're fully carrying and you're 24 weeks and you've planned out their room and all these things, it's really hard."

Perrie Edwards never talked about the topic before because it made her extremely sad.

ALSO READ: Perrie Edwards Says Zayn Malik Relationship Was ‘Toxic’, Little Mix Felt Frustrated: ‘I'm Done With Men’