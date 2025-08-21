Super Troopers 3 Kicks Off Filming as Brian Cox, Chace Crawford and More Join the Cast

Broken Lizard’s comedy team has begun production on Super Troopers 3. The group, Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter and Erik Stolhanske, wrote the script and will reprise their roles. Jay Chandrasekhar will direct, and Richard Perello will produce. Principal photography is set to begin later this week, according to studio announcements.

New cast and returning favorites

Brian Cox returns as Captain John O’Hagan. Marisa Coughlan is back as Ursula Hanson. New cast members include Nat Faxon as Captain Todd Markowski, Chace Crawford as Baker Buchanan and Andrew Dismukes as Coy Burns, as per Variety. The additions bring both veteran actors and newer comic voices into the franchise.

Searchlight Pictures issued a statement praising the partnership. “Broken Lizard has been part of the Searchlight family for over two decades, and we couldn’t be more thrilled for another entry in the ‘Super Troopers’ saga,” said Searchlight President Matthew Greenfield. “’Super Troopers’ has a way of making the absurd feel inevitable, and we can’t wait to bring audiences along on another adventure with these characters who leave a trail of joy and laughter, wherever their patrols may take them.”

Who’s joining the cast?

Broken Lizard’s announcement lists the full core troupe and returning supporting players. The company’s credits include Super Troopers (2001), Super Troopers 2 (2018), Club Dread, Beerfest and The Slammin’ Salmon. The sequel build follows the same creative pattern: Broken Lizard wrote the script, Chandrasekhar directs, and Searchlight is the studio partner.

Chandrasekhar added a short, playful note about the tone. “Broken Lizard is excited to help bring the theatrical comedy back. To America, we say, ‘It’s mustache-growing time!’” That line hints that the film will keep the franchise’s mix of broad comedy and oddball set pieces.

According to Variety, Searchlight named Apolline Berty, Richard Ruiz and Daniel Yu as the executives overseeing the project. They report to co-heads DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas. Representation for the principal cast was also listed in the announcement.

