'Ullu bana lena lekin meri tarah Zero mat banana': Shah Rukh Khan jokes about his film Zero's failure

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has delivered innumerable hits over the decades. However, his film Zero (2018), which was also produced by him, was among his rarest movies, which received mixed reactions from the audience. Now, years later, at the trailer launch event of his son Aryan Khan's directed The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Shah Rukh quipped that filmmakers should never make a film like Zero.

Shah Rukh Khan breaks silence on Zero's failure

On August 20, at The Ba***ds of Bollywood's trailer launch, Shah Rukh Khan interacted with the cast of the series, during which a hilarious statement of the superstar left all in splits. In a video shared by Viral Bhayani, Shah Rukh Khan is seen having a moment with Manish Chaudhari, where he jokes about the failure of his film Zero.

When Manish Chaudhari mentioned that he would make Zero, King Khan quipped, "Producer to producer ek baat kahun? (Should I say something as a producer to a producer?)"

He then told Manish, "Sir, aapko joh bhi banana hai bana lena, ullu bana lena, gadha bana lena, mamu bana lena lekin bhagwan ke liye meri taranh Zero mat banana (Sir, make anything that you want, make a fool or anything else, but please for God's sake, don't ever make a film like Zero like I did)."

Soon after this, both Manish and Shah Rukh Khan burst out in laughter and shared a high-five. A video of this moment has been going viral on the internet, as the event attendees were left in stitches with the superstar's confession.

For the uninformed, Zero was released in 2018, and Shah Rukh Khan played the role of a man with dwarfism. However, not only did this film fail at the box office, but the audience wasn't impressed with it. The romantic drama, directed by Aanand L. Rai, also featured Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif.

Speaking about The Ba***ds of Bollywood's trailer launch, Shah Rukh Khan's 27-year-old son Aryan Khan is set to make his directional debut. This Netflix show is produced by SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment. The actor also requested the audience to give his son the same love and affection that they've shown him.

