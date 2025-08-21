War 2 vs Coolie 7 Days Worldwide Box Office Comparison: Rajinikanth's film smashes Rs 400 cr mark, Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR starrer remains under Rs 300 crore

War 2 and Coolie have completed a week at the box office. The Rajinikanth starrer maintained a significant lead over the spy actioner, all thanks to outstanding collections in the opening weekend.

Coolie enters Rs 400 crore mark, War 2 approaches Rs 300 crore club

The Sun Pictures production venture smashed into the Rs 400 crore club on its 7th day. Coolie collected Rs 10 crore on Wednesday, taking the 7-day cume to Rs 411 crore net at the box office. On the other hand, War 2 added Rs 8.25 crore gross on Day 7, bringing the cume to Rs 292.50 crore gross at the global box office.

The Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR movie is expected to smash into the Rs 300 crore club today on its 8th day. While Coolie continues to maintain a good lead over War 2, however, both big-budget titles crashed on weekdays. The Rajinikanth movie has the benefit of a strong opening weekend and a solid reception overseas, helping it lead the clash.

Day-wise gross worldwide box office comparison between Coolie and War 2

Day Coolie War 2 Thursday Rs 150.25 crore Rs 79 crore Friday Rs 91.75 crore Rs 79 crore Saturday Rs 70.75 crore Rs 51 crore Sunday Rs 58.25 crore Rs 48 crore Monday Rs 17 crore Rs 13.50 crore Tuesday Rs 13 crore Rs 15.75 crore Wednesday Rs 10 crore Rs 8.25 crore Total Rs 411 crore Rs 292.50 crore

Collectively, the cume of both movies stands at Rs 703.50 crore gross worldwide. They are heading for a finish of around slightly above Rs 800 crore gross. Initially, both movies were seen as two strong contenders to enter the Rs 1000 crore box office club, and now, both are set to wrap their theatrical journey far behind the four-digit figure.

War 2 and Coolie in cinemas

War 2 and Coolie are now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

