Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin’s When the Phone Rings: Release date, time, cast, plot, where to watch and more

When the Phone Rings is an upcoming South Korean series starring Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin in the leading roles. The plot follows the lives of two individuals who get married for convenience, yet their relationship completely changes following a drastic incident. Park Sang Woo directed the show, and Kim Ji Woon serves as the screenwriter.

When the Phone Rings release date and time

When the Phone Rings is scheduled to be released on November 22, 2024, and will premiere at 21:50 KST. Scheduled for a total of 12 episodes, the show is shot in Korean and will be available with English subtitles.

Where to Watch When the Phone Rings

The show will air on the South Korean network MBC every Friday and Saturday and stream simultaneously on the global streaming platform Netflix in select regions.

The genre of When the Phone Rings

This series is characterized as a thrilling medical mystery infused with drama, exploring the intricate relationships between the characters.

When the Phone Rings plot

Based on the web novel The Number You Have Dialed by Geon Eomul Nyeo, this story explores the complex and distant marriage of Baek Sa Eon and Hong Hui Ju. Their relationship began as a marriage of convenience. For three years, they have coexisted in silence, avoiding meaningful interactions and sharing no meals together, yet maintaining a facade of a happy, well-adjusted couple to the outside world.

Baek Sa Eon comes from a powerful political family and has built an impressive career as Korea’s youngest presidential spokesman. His professional achievements include serving as a war correspondent, hostage negotiator, and main anchorman, making him a highly respected public figure. Hui Ju, on the other hand, is the daughter of a prominent newspaper proprietor. Despite her prestigious lineage, her life has been shaped by tragedy, an accident in her childhood left her mute. She has since found purpose as a sign language interpreter, lending her skills to courtrooms and television broadcasts.

Their stagnant marriage is upended when Hui Ju is kidnapped by an unidentified individual. This shocking event forces them out of their emotional distance, compelling Sa Eon to confront his feelings and reevaluate their relationship. As secrets unravel, the couple’s lives take an unexpected turn, transforming their marriage in ways neither could have anticipated.

When the Phone Rings cast

The cast of the show is led by Yoo Yeon Seok, who plays the role of Baek Sa Eon. He is previously seen in shows like Hospital Playlist, Mr Sunshine, Dr. Romantic, A Bloody Lucky Day, and The Interest of Love, among others.

The female lead, Hong Hui Ju, is portrayed by Chae Soo Bin, known for her roles in popular K-dramas such as The Rebel, Strongest Deliveryman, I'm Not a Robot, Where Stars Land, A Piece of Your Mind, Rookie Cops, and The Fabulous. The supporting cast features a talented ensemble, including Heo Nam Jun, Jang Gyu Ri, Jin Kyung, Han Jae Yi, Yoo Sung Joo, Chu Sang Mi, Choi Kwang Il, Oh Hyun Kyung, Im Chul Soo, and others.

