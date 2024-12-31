Recreate Kareena Kapoor’s iconic smokey eye look in 8 easy steps and slay your New Year’s Eve with style

The New Year has arrived, and it’s time to embrace all things glitz and glam! For those seeking bold yet elegant makeup to stand out at any New Year's party, Kareena Kapoor's iconic smokey eye look is the ultimate choice. A true beauty and fashion icon, Kareena has made smokey eyes a staple in her glam repertoire. Here’s how you can recreate her sultry, party-ready smokey eye this season!

Step 1: Prep Your Eyes

Ensure that you put an eye primer to hold the makeup in place, making it last longer.

Apply a concealer to mask any discoloration or dark patches from under the eyelid.

Step 2: Apply a Base Shadow

Choose a neutral matte shade similar to your skin tone and apply it on your eyelids with a fluffy brush to form a base.

Step 3: Apply a Transition Shade

Select a light brown or taupe hue and lightly sweep it into your crease with a fluffy blending brush. This will add some dimension to your eye shape and define it.

Step 4: Add Dark Shadow

Dark eyeshadow options for the smokey eye include black, deep brown, and charcoal grey. Using a small, tight brush, apply eyeshadow to the outer corners of your eyelid and blend inwards toward the center of your lid. This darker color will create that smoky eye.

Step 5: Blend, Blend, Blend

Blend the dark shadow into the crease with a clean blending brush, ensuring there are no hard lines. The very core of any smokey eye is seamless blending.

Step 6: Line Your Eyes

With a black eyeliner, line the upper lash line and waterline. You can smudge it with a pencil brush to make it look softer and smokier.

Step 7: Highlight the Inner Corner and Brow Bone

Add the tiniest touch of a soft, metallic shadow in the inner corners of your eyes as well as under the brow bone to brighten this look a little.

Step 8: Apply Mascara

To add some intensity and drama to your eyes, complete the look by applying several coats of mascara on both your top and bottom lashes.

Optional Step: Add False Lashes

False lashes for additional length and volume will give you a more dramatic touch to your eyes.

With the easy steps, one can achieve this sultry, smokey eye look of Kareena Kapoor for your New Year party. It's such dramatic yet classy make-up that it can be worn to the New Year party. No matter whether it's a high-glamor event or a casual gathering, one will always be sure to grab a lot of attention with this smokey eye look.

So, get ready to turn heads and welcome the New Year with a bold, smokey eye like Kareena Kapoor!

