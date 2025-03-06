Shraddha Kapoor nails the ultimate cute girl vibe in pink jacket similar to the Rs 63K Alexander Jacket she wore in 2022

Shraddha Kapoor, one of Bollywood’s cutest stars, never fails to charm us with her cheerful smile and elegant fashion. Last night, while celebrating her belated birthday with the Stree team and the paparazzi, the actress looked adorable in a stunning pink jacket paired with casual bottoms and an inner top. Interestingly, she wore a jacket similar to one she had donned back in 2022. Let’s check out the details of her ensemble!

Perfect for a date night or party look, Shraddha Kapoor enjoyed the evening surrounded by the Stree team and paps. For this special occasion, she kept her look effortlessly elegant yet stunning, styling her outfit in a way that felt balanced and not overdone. As a base, she wore a white tank top with a fitted bodice that accentuated her figure. Keeping it clean and polished, she neatly tucked it into her bottoms.

Our favorite part of her look was the pink jacket, featuring structured shoulders, tailored full sleeves, and elegant golden button details. The open front added a relaxed vibe to the ensemble. Given Shraddha Kapoor’s love for sustainable fashion, it’s no surprise that this jacket closely resembles the one she wore back in 2022.

Bringing a laid-back yet elevated touch, the actress paired her white and pink top with wide-leg jeans. The high-waisted, tailored fit of the jeans seamlessly tied all three pieces together, creating a chic and effortless look.

Her outfit wasn’t the only thing that caught our attention—her accessories added just the right touch of glamour. Her neck was adorned with a stunning multi-layered necklace that elevated the look effortlessly. Her long tresses were neatly brushed and parted to the side, with the shorter front strands framing her face beautifully.

The Baaghi actress’s makeup game was on point with the base magic enhancing her beauty, accentuated with the blush glow, soft eyeshadow, and nude lipstick. For footwear, Shraddha opted for a pair of sleek stilettos, adding just the right edge to command attention.

Shraddha Kapoor’s stunning look is the perfect inspiration for a go-to date night or a casual outing with friends—elegant, effortless, and chic. Recreate this look by pairing a classic tank top with a statement jacket and well-fitted bottoms, finishing it off with eye-catching accessories.