5 stylish Deepika Padukone-approved hairstyles to slay the traditional way for Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

With Ganesh Chaturthi just around the corner, the excitement for welcoming Ganpati Bappa home is visibly bubbling over. But amidst the preparations, have you considered how to elevate your traditional look for the occasion? Why don’t you do that with a stunning hairstyle Look no further than Deepika Padukone, who always knows how to rock an elegant ethnic outfit with a hairstyle that adds some panache and prettiness to the alluring ensemble.

The Fighter actress always knows just how to make quite a mark with her incredible hairstyle game. Why don’t we zoom right in to have a much closer look at some of the classiest hairstyle looks served by Deepika Padukone? These will undeniably have you slaying the traditional way this Ganesh Chaturthi.

5 Deepika Padukone hairstyles to elevate your Ganesh Chaturthi looks:

Classy bun with Gajra:

One of Deepika Padukone's most fabulous and easy-to-create hairstyles for her ethnic outfits is a classy bun. With a middle parting and hair sleekly combed on both sides, this style ensures that her gorgeous face and minimalistic accessories have plenty of space to shine. She also loves to add a classic touch with a beautiful gajra, making it a perfect idea to elevate your Ganesh Chaturthi look.

Elegant well-formed plait:

Who says that plaits are old and outdated? Well, they are totally wrong. After all, Deepika Padukone recently showed us that plaits are in fact, one of the best hairstyles to take your traditional looks to the next level with some awesomeness. The Jawan actress went for a rather sleek look with a well-formed and long plait, created with attached extensions for a unique boho-like appeal. You can also add a pretty paranoid if you want a traditional pick.

Pretty puffed-up high bun:

If you’re one of those sophisticated and modern fashion queen who loves to create simple and absolutely unforgettable traditional looks with some easy-to-create hairstyle options? Well, Deepika Padukone has got your back. She recently paired her sequin-laden white shimmery saree with a messy-looking puffed-up high bun with a sleek middle parting and the most gorgeous curled-up flicks framing her beautiful face. We totally loved this glammed-up choice.

Sleek well-combed buns:

Another hairstyle that is Deepika Padukone’s absolute favorite is the sleek and high-buns hairstyle. With her dark and luscious locks parted in the middle and combed supremely well on both sides for that desired flat and fabulous base. Remember to calm down the remaining stray strands with a setting spray to make sure that your headset does not move throughout the day. This simply classic hairstyle will make sure that your gorgeous face, amazing makeup look, and perfect accessories are easily visible.

Combed-back straight look:

If you’re one of those stylish fashionistas who prefer not to tie your hair but still want a fun and fashionable hairstyle to complement your saree look for Ganesha Chaturthi 2024, Deepika Padukone has an incomparably chic idea for you. She recently added some sass to her sheer black saree look with a sleek, straight hairstyle, pinning her hair back from both sides to create a slight puff in the middle. This style is a total ode to the early 2000s and would look great on anyone.

With these 5 Deepika Padukone-approved hairstyles, you’re totally going to have some fun elevating your traditional look for Ganesh Chaturthi as you celebrate the auspicious festival in style. After all, the essence of the festival lies in devotion, togetherness, and love. So, why shouldn’t your fashion game be on fleek, don’t you agree?

