Aditi Rao Hydari’s blush pink saree with ashrafi motifs is the perfect pick for brides who want to keep it minimal

Aditi Rao Hydari married actor Siddharth Suryanarayan in an intimate ceremony on September 16, 2024. The newlyweds are now sharing breathtaking pictures from their wedding. Among the stunning images, one that particularly captivates is Aditi in her custom Raw Mango saree as a bride. Let's delve into the details.

Aditi's saree is a true work of art, featuring a delicate tissue base adorned with striking ashrafi motifs. These designs are not only visually captivating but also steeped in rich cultural history. The term ‘ashrafi’ originates from Persian and means ‘coin’, symbolizing prosperity and abundance. Primarily found in Varanasi silk brocade textiles, ashrafi motifs have cultural significance and often reflect the themes seen in the paintings of Raja Ravi Varma, where they frequently represent Goddess Lakshmi—the embodiment of wealth and happiness.

The saree's beauty is enhanced by its thick golden borders and elegant red piping that elegantly runs along its length, creating a striking contrast against the soft blush pink. The shimmering gold zari ashrafi motifs add a touch of opulence.To complement this stunning saree, the Heeramandi actress chose a matching blush pink blouse with short, puffed sleeves, which added a unique touch to her ensemble. Aditi's choice of temple jewelry beautifully enhanced her bridal look, adding a touch of classic beauty that was breathtaking.

To enhance her traditional attire, Aditi Rao Hydari added stunning gold jhumkas adorned with emeralds and pearls. These jhumkas were more than just jewelry—they gave Aditi a royal appearance. Additionally, she wore a pearl choker featuring an intricately designed gold centerpiece, embellished with emeralds, diamonds, and a striking ruby at its center. This designer piece perfectly tied together all the elements of her look.

Aditi’s fashion sense extended even further! On her wrists, she sported a collection of gold bangles, intricately studded with pearls, emeralds, and rubies, showcasing an elaborate floral design. This detail not only added glamour to her outfit but also resonated with the rich traditions of bridal jewelry.

Her collection of accessories was completed with a gold kundan-work cocktail ring and a wedding band with twin solitaires, which gave her a traditional appearance and symbolized her love with Siddharth.

The Heeramandi actress’ hair and makeup were both flawless. She styled her hair in a beautiful half-tied look, with perfectly styled curtain bangs that softened her features on both sides. Her hair was adorned with lovely blossoms, complementing her overall bridal appearance.

Her makeup emphasized a minimal glam approach. Aditi opted for a fresh, natural look characterized by radiant skin and well-defined, arched brows. Winged eyeliner and defined lashes made her eyes stand out, while a touch of peach blush added subtle warmth to her cheeks. A nude lip color harmonized perfectly with her blush pink saree, and a classic red bindi provided that quintessential touch of Indian bridal elegance.

Aditi's blush pink raw mango saree proves sometimes, less is truly more when it comes to bridal fashion. If you're planning your own wedding or simply enjoy exploring celebrity wedding styles, take inspiration from Aditi's look—she has set a new standard for ethereal, modern-day elegance!

