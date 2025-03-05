Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor style yellow sharara set: Which of the 2 stunning looks would you recreate?

Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor are among the leading ladies in Bollywood’s fashion scene. When they flaunt ethnic wear, they set the style bar high. During the jubilant wedding season, both Alia and Shraddha were spotted in ethereal traditional looks. In one of their celebratory outings, the divas nailed the sharara look in almost identical mustard yellow ensembles, each styling it in their own unique way. But out of the two icons, who pulled off the sharara look better? Let’s break down their styles:

Alia Bhatt in yellow sharara set

The 31-year-old actress styled her yellow sharara set in a classic Punjabi fashion, exuding vibrant Patakha vibes. Alia Bhatt donned an intricately designed yellow sharara set worth Rs 51,500 by celebrated designer Anushka Khanna. The traditional ensemble featured a short kurta with a scooped neckline and a sleeveless design, adding a sassy touch. The fitted waist and round-shaped hemline beautifully accentuated Alia’s silhouette.

The Brahmāstra actress’s kurta was adorned with intricate mirror work and pearl bead embellishments, adding a touch of elegance. The matching sharara pants were a statement piece on their own, featuring printed fabric that cinched at the thighs before flaring dramatically at the hem.

Alia styled the sharara with a sleek matching dupatta, draped elegantly to complement the outfit without overpowering it.

As she often does, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress skipped the necklace and instead opted for a pair of oversized ruby-studded earrings, making a bold statement She carried a matching potli bag that perfectly complemented her desi look. An eccentric yet stylish addition to her ensemble was a contrasting purple ribbon tucked into her sleek, put-together braid, adding a unique touch to her overall appearance.

Shraddha Kapoor in yellow sharara set

The Stree actress wore an elegant masterpiece by renowned designer Anita Dongre, valued at Rs 1,45,000. Her stunning ensemble featured a short kurta with a square neckline and delicate spaghetti straps. Adding a contemporary touch, the designer kurta boasted an eccentric slant hemline. The meticulously crafted piece was adorned with intricate embellishments, showcasing exquisite zari and sequin work.

Shraddha paired her kurta with matching flared sharara pants, which added a voluminous and graceful flow to her outfit, enhancing its regal appeal.

However, the showstopper element of her outfit was the Haathi choker, worth Rs 1,00,000. To complement this opulent neckpiece, Shraddha Kapoor kept it minimal with a pair of delicate stud earrings. She further accessorized with a stack of golden bangles and carried a matching gold glass-beaded bag, adding the perfect finishing touch to her look.

For her hairstyle, Shraddha left her layered strands open and voluminous, exuding a chic bridesmaid vibe.

Alia Bhatt or Shraddha Kapoor: Who styled the Sharara set better?

Both Alia and Shraddha are known for their impeccable ethnic fashion choices, and their yellow sharara looks were no exception. While Alia embraced a vibrant patakha aesthetic with an intricately embellished kurta and printed sharara pants, Shraddha balanced her heavily embroidered kurta with plain flared pants for a more refined elegance.

For accessories, Alia kept it minimal with oversized earrings, while Shraddha opted for an opulent Haathi choker, stud earrings, and a stack of bangles, adding a regal touch.

Both divas nailed their looks, but which style speaks to you more—Alia’s bold, festive charm or Shraddha’s chic, contemporary elegance?