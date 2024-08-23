Priyanka Chopra Jonas has made her much-awaited return to India and her airport look had us speechless. The desi girl reached the Mumbai airport, on Friday morning. Her airport-ready look literally took our breath away. She opted for an effortlessly stylish co-ord set with a delicate floral print all over the same. We loved her comfortably stylish airport fashion—It is undoubtedly on our must-have list.

So, without any further ado, let’s just zoom in and have a closer look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ weekend-ready airport outfit that is just perfect for every modern fashionista is out there.

Priyanka has always been one of the most fierce and followed fashion icons in Bollywood, and her statement-worthy airport style basically showed us why. Her classy and comfortable blue floral-inspired co-ord set look made her look all things amazing at the airport. The stylish pieces also helped the Dil Dhadakne Do actress flaunt her well-toned figure whilst, the unique light blue hue of the airport outfit suited her complexion.

However, it was the delicate floral print on the whole co-ord set that made it gasp-worthy. The delicate design screamed spring style it was the perfect choice for traveling and relaxing during a long flight. The Love Again actress’ airport look featured a white camisole-like crop top with sleek straps and a deep neckline that added a sultry twist to her look. It was further layered with a full-sleeved and long jacket, which had an oversized silhouette. This was left open to display the top underneath.

This was further paired with high-waisted and flared bottoms. These floor-length pants served effortless style. Furthermore, the detailing gave the easy-to-wear and comfortable bottoms a particularly unique edge. We love the fact that these wide-legged pants are all about being comfortable and looking great—we’re totally taking notes.

Further, she completed her airport look with white sneakers that perfectly matched her crop top along with the vibe of the whole look. These also ended up giving a rather sporty edge to her airport look. We love how well-thought-out the whole airport outfit was. Coming to her accessories, PeeCee took the minimalistic route with a stylish hooded cap, a delicate gold pendant with matching rings, and a high-end tote bag, adding a luxe twist to her look.

Talking about her hairstyle game, the Bajirao Mastani actress left her luscious and dark locks open, styling them into a naturally straight and sleek look with a middle parting. She also swept her hair to the back to beat the heat. The hat also helped the diva create a rather quirky look by covering the top of her head. A very wise tip to look flawless after a long journey, we love it!

Last but definitely not least, Chopra’s makeup choice for the airport was all about flaunting her natural beauty. With a subtle yet radiant base, mascara-laden eyelashes lightly blushed cheeks, and a simple touch of pink lip gloss for nourished lips, she created a look that accentuated her inner glow. We are also head-over-heels in love with her beautiful smile!

But, what did you think of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ airport look? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

