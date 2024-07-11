Ambani Baaratis: Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya, Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday; 10 looks that make it a truly unforgettable sight

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s extravagant pre-wedding ceremonies have given us some of the most fabulous traditional fashion. Before the wedding of all seasons reaches its grand finale, let’s take a look back at the star-studded list of baaratis who served breathtaking couture at the couple’s Mumbai celebrations.

If you’ve got wedding invites lined up, bookmark these 10 celebrity styles to give you ample inspiration on how to make a head-turning entry. Let’s dive in!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Twinning in black, the gorgeous couple chose ethnic ensembles that were super-chic and modern. Alia Bhatt chose an embellished black velvet lehenga set by Faraz Manan that featured intricate gold embroidery, matched with a sweetheart-neck blouse with delicate straps and a cropped length. A sheer black dupatta draped around her arms completed the luxe set.

For accessories, the Brahmastra actress wore blinged-out jhumkas and diamond rings. Alia sported kohl-lined eyes and feathered brows, her cheeks were sculpted and subtly blushed cheeks and a glossy nude-pink pout finished her glam.

Meanwhile, her dashing beau donned a tonal black bandhgala with gleaming gold buttons and an embroidered collar. Going for a sleek, monochrome look, Ranbir paired it with tailored pants and formal shoes.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

We have seen Deepika and Ranveer portray regal characters on screen. But their sangeet looks proved that parents-to-be can exude the same energy in their festive attires too. Deepika opted for a maternity-friendly purple organza saree by Torani embroidered with traditional motifs that took at least 3400 man-hours to be handcrafted.

The jewel-tone drape was paired with an embellished Rajputana-style blouse with short sleeves and tassels at the back. The star of Singham Again opted for her signature slicked-back bun, paired with smokey bronze eyes and nude lips. A choker necklace of pearls and statement earrings completed her elegant look.

Complementing Deepika in an all-white ensemble, Ranveer wore a bespoke 3-piece traditional look by Gaurav Gupta, which consisted of an antique silver embellished bandhgala, paired with a crisp kurta underneath and flared pants. Accessorizing with diamond studs and a silver ring, the gloriously rugged-looking actor finished his attire with pointy-toe Louboutin shoes.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan wore a multi-hued lehenga set from Mayyur Girotra, which featured a decadent ‘Tree of Life’ print, accentuated with mirror-work and traditional embroideries. The full-skirted lehenga was paired with a fitted half-sleeved blouse that had a plunging sweetheart neckline and a tasseled tie-up at the back. The vibrant lehenga set was finished with a matching dupatta with a gilded border.

For her hair and make-up, the Murder Mubarak star opted for a textured, curly braided ponytail, along with intense kohl-rimmed eyes and glossy bright pink pout. Decked out in elaborate gold and emerald jewelry, Sara finished her graceful ethnic look with a green micro-bindi.

Janhvi Kapoor

The story behind Janhvi’s lehenga is as special as the attire itself. One of her core memories from Jamnagar was when she was greeted by peacocks in the morning. This was translated into a custom-made Manish Malhotra look that consisted of a trailing mermaid skirt that featured dazzling peacock feather appliques. It was paired with a sequinned cropped top with a sheer round neckline and a glittering ombre dupatta completed the attire.

Janhvi accessorized with a diamond and emerald choker necklace and matching earcuffs. Her hair done in a wavy half-up style, she sported winged liner, fluttery long lashes, and a glazed peachy pout.

Ananya Kapoor

Ananya’s sangeet look was a silver and gold sequin saree by Manish Malhotra. Her glamorous drape was paired with an embellished sweetheart-neck strapless blouse. For accessories, the Dream Girl 2 star opted for a set of diamond jewelry that consisted of a layered necklace, chandelier earrings, a cuff bracelet, and a ring. She completed her slinky saree with a shimmery heart-shaped bag.

Ananya sported a super dewy glam, which was elevated with subtle glitter eyeshadow and a glossy nude-peach pout. Her center-parte silky tresses were left open to cascade in romantic waves.

Khushi Kapoor

The Archies actress channeled her inner desi Barbie by donning a hot pink sequinned saree by Manish Malhotra. The vivid figure-hugging drape was paired with an embellished off-shoulder blouse that had a sweetheart neckline, with beaded tassels trimming its long sleeves.

Khushi accessorized her pink saree with a diamond choker necklace and a pair of oversized stud earrings. Her dark hair was brushed back in a half-up style, and she completed her look with kohl-lined eyes, shimmering eyeshadow, and muted pink lips.

Salman Khan

Salman graced Ambani's sangeet ceremony in a classic black dinner jacket with satin lapels, paired with matching tailored pants and a button-down shirt that he kept untucked. A pair of black formal shoes finished the ‘Sikander’ of Bollywood’s monochromatic look.

Polished but with no frills and lots of nonchalant swag, Salman completed his head-to-toe back attire with a bejeweled tiger brooch pinned to his lapel and of course, his favorite silver chain turquoise bracelet.

Shikhar and Veer Pahariya

The dapper Pahariya brothers chose Manish Malhotra sherwanis for the lavish festivities. Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored beau Shikhar wore a black sherwani with an embellished collar and all-over scallop-shaped embroidery, encrusted with multi-color jewels. He paired it with tailored black pants and matching formal shoes, and sleek rectangular framed sunglasses finished his look.

His brother Veer wore a royal blue sherwani, embroidered with sequins that formed black vines. He kept it open to show a sheer black kurta he wore underneath that had a blue embellished placket, finally finishing his festive look with black formal pants and shoes like his brother.

Meezaan

Last but not least, the Malaal star wore a Manish Malhotra sherwani which featured ornate threadwork embroidery. He gave this black and white attire a refreshing flair by pairing it with flared blue velvet pants and completed the ensemble with a pair of pointy black boots.

Meezaan’s exquisite attire with velvet touches and ivory embroidery has an undeniable ethnic charm yet it’s perfectly modern for a traditional celebration.

Orry

Orry chose a silvery ensemble by Faraz Manan which consisted of a heavily embellished sheer jacket with a Mandarin collar and a sparkling border. It was paired with a chest-baring satin gray top and wide-leg metallic pants, and a ​​taupe cummerbund wrapped at the waist.

The viral genius gave his modern-festive attire an easy-going vibe by wearing Nike Air Jordan sneakers. But he went the extra mile with his accessory by flaunting a Vacheron Constantin diamond paved watch that comes at a whopping Rs.1 Crore price tag approximately.

From star couples who delivered double style goals to alluring sequin sarees of Gen-Z fashionistas and B-town gentlemen who dressed to impress, let this list of starry baaratis fuel your festive wardrobe this wedding season.

And stay tuned; we are expecting many more ultra-luxe fashion moments as Anant and Radhika finally tie the knot this week.

Whose outfit would you like to steal for your festive closet? Share your favorite in the comments.

