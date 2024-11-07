Ananya Panday ushers in wedding season with 21-year-old turquoise suit set by Rohit Bal picked straight from her mother's closet

Wedding season is in full swing, and as always, the fashionistas in Bollywood are raising the stakes. Leading the charge is none other than Ananya Panday. The actress became the center of attention at a pre-wedding ceremony, sporting a gorgeous turquoise suit set that was both fresh and stylish. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Her stunning turquoise suit set isn’t just another wedding look. It’s a 21-year-old gem straight from her mother’s wardrobe. The best part? It’s a vintage piece from the late designer Rohit Bal’s collection. The sleeveless kurta, adorned with intricate golden embroidery along the neckline and borders, is an absolute masterpiece. The delicate gold accents add a royal touch, making it the perfect choice for any pre-wedding celebration where you need to bring the glitz but keep it elegant.

Ananya paired her kurta with a churidar that hugged her silhouette perfectly, exuding timeless elegance. The dupatta was equally enchanting, draped elegantly over her arms, adding poise to the overall look. This ensemble proves that sometimes the simplest looks are the most visually appealing.

Ananya opted for minimalistic yet striking accessories, featuring a pair of circular earrings that evoked sophistication without overwhelming the outfit. It was all about balance, and she aced it!

But what truly stood out was her soft, natural makeup, which complemented the charm of the outfit. Ananya chose a subtle yet chic look, with blushed cheeks and gentle pink lips that matched her nude eyeshadow. Her eyeliner was on point, and her silver micro bindi added the perfect finishing touch. She completed the look with sleek, straight hair for a chic, effortless vibe.

Ananya Panday’s turquoise suit set is ideal for many occasions, especially during wedding season. It’s a great outfit for pre-wedding functions like mehndi, sangeet, or even a brunch with the bride’s friends—when you want to feel dressy but not too formal.

Ananya’s look demonstrates why some things only get better with time—like this lovely turquoise suit set by Rohit Bal. If this is how the wedding season is shaping up, we can’t wait to see what else Bollywood has in store!

