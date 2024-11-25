Ananya Panday’s sequin blazer and checkered skorts combo worth Rs 74,000 is the ultimate winter BBQ party inspo

Ananya Panday keeps us on our toes when it comes to slaying the style game! This time around, the Gen Z fashionista gave us a chic and fun winter party look that proves mixing and matching can work wonders. Spotted in the city, Ananya rocked a blazer and skort combo that screamed effortless glam. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

This time, the Bollywood diva served up serious winter party vibes in a Ms. Self Portrait blazer and skort, both glamorous and edgy. Ananya's peach blazer was the star of the show. The gorgeously tailored piece complements her body beautifully, with a sequined finish that's perfect for those winter nights. The blazer featured structured shoulder pads, chic collars, and a button-down front, oozing boss babe energy while keeping it fun and flirty.

Just when you think it can't get any better, Ananya pairs the blazer with brown checkered mini skorts—the perfect skirt-short hybrid we all secretly adore. The checkered pattern adds a fun twist to the polished blazer, striking a balance between party-ready and everyday wear. Her outfit comes with a hefty price tag of ₹74,001.

the Call Me Bae actress let her dazzling blazer take center stage by keeping her accessories minimal and on-point. She completed the look with sleek red heels and a dainty finger ring, adding just the right touch of elegance.

This glam makeup was perfectly balanced—dewy and radiant, with just a touch of edge. Ananya flaunted flawless skin with barely-there blush, nude lips, and perfectly winged eyeliner. Her hair, styled in loose waves, added a relaxed yet glamorous vibe to the overall look.

Ananya Panday looks stunning in this blazer-and-skort combination, ideal for winter parties, cocktail events, or glamorous date nights. The dazzling blazer adds an elegant touch, while the skorts keep it edgy, making the outfit perfect for festive outings, club nights, or fashionable brunches.

Everything about Ananya’s blazer-skort pairing is the ultimate winter party look: chic, versatile, and absolutely stunning. Take notes from her and sparkle bright on the dance floor!

