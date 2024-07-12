The Ambani wedding has kicked off in style, and the guest list is a veritable who's who of the business world, entertainment industry, political sphere, and others, from international business tycoons to global icons like Kim Kardashian, Mike Tyson, John Cena, and others.

The wedding is undoubtedly a star-studded fashion extravaganza, and we’re totally picking our jaws off the floor. However, it was Deepika Padukone’s gasp-worthy vibrant red ethnic ensemble that visibly stole the spotlight.

So, what are we even holding out for? Let’s just zoom right in and have a detailed look at Deepika Padukone’s latest look for some major wedding-ready style inspiration.

Deepika Padukone’s vibrant red ethnic look:

Deepika Padukone has always been able to glow mesmerizingly in her vibrant ethnic picks, and her fabulous wedding guest looks have been proof of her ethnic fashion supremacy thus far. The Fighter actress’ latest ensemble was no exception. The classy look featured a comfortably stylish salwar suit that spelled all things classic, traditional, and magical.

The Jawan actress’ beautiful ensemble was custom-crafted for the mother-to-be by the esteemed fashion geniuses at Torani. We loved her choice. It made a classic and traditional ethnic statement like no other. The outfit featured a long, full-sleeved kurta with well-formed pleats that looked super graceful. Its alluring circular neckline also elevated the Pathaan actress’ modern ensemble.

The lined gold embroidery on the Bajirao Mastani actress’ flowy and long kurta was also poetry at play. This was paired with matching high-waisted and ankle-length pants. The wide-legged silhouette of the comfy and classy pants was just the perfect addition.

Even her heavily embroidered dupatta was a work of art. She elegantly draped it around, flaunting her adorable baby bump. DP also completed the look with gold sandals, giving it a very harmonized aesthetic. It was fashionable harmony at its very best, and we really couldn’t take our eyes off her. She undoubtedly looks like the modern-day Mastani.

Deepika Padukone’s flawless accessories and glam picks:

Talking about her accessories game, Deepika decided to go with some extremely extravagant gold jewelry to enhance her mesmerizing ethnic look saree. The list included heavily intricate gold and ruby-studded earrings with matching layered kadhas and a statement cocktail ring.

Even her iconic necklace was all things flawless—it was a bazuband tied to the family of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the emperor of the Sikh Empire, with white sapphires and a large spinel.

Coming to her makeup, Deepika enhanced her pregnancy glow with a rather radiant base. Her eyes were defined with a bold kohl look with some shimmery eyeshadow. She also added a pop of color with some red blush and gorgeous matte nude lipstick. How gorgeous!

Last but not least, her dark tresses were tied up and styled into a high bun with a back-combed style and an elegant middle parting. This effortlessly manageable hairstyle allowed for her beautiful face and incomparable accessories to be clearly visible. She also added a traditional touch with a gorgeous white floral gajra.

But what did you think of Deepika Padukone’s vibrant look? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts with us right away.

