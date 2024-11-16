Best dressed of the week: Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and more who ruled the fashion scene

This week, Bollywood stars have once again showcased their best in fashion. From glamorous red-carpet gowns to effortlessly chic off-duty styles, they turned heads with jaw-dropping looks that made headlines. These celebrities displayed their sartorial prowess with finesse, reaffirming their status as ultimate style icons. Let’s take a closer look at the most notable fashion moments and celebrate the best-dressed stars who made this week a true fashion delight!

1.Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor exuded timeless elegance in a vintage Yves Saint Laurent Rive Gauche ensemble. The outfit featured a ruffled off-shoulder silk shirt with a deep neckline, puffy sleeves, and satin bow strings, paired seamlessly with a crinkled black silk skirt cinched perfectly at the waist. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Kareena turned heads at the event with her statement jewelry—a 42.55-carat emerald and 83.14-carat diamond necklace that stole the spotlight, complemented by solitaire emerald earrings and a bold cocktail ring.

She completed the look with mesh stockings, black Christian Louboutin stilettos, and side-parted waves styled to perfection. Her glowing makeup featured bronzed cheeks, shimmery eyeshadow, and a nude lip, adding a touch of glamour to her stunning appearance.

2.Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia left everyone mesmerized in an exquisite olive-green gown designed by Christopher Esber. The maxi-length gown featured asymmetric sleeves, cut-out detailing, and a knotted design at the waist, priced at ₹1,08,092. The silhouette was both flattering and sophisticated, perfectly complementing her figure while maintaining a tasteful elegance.

Tamannaah accessorized minimally with gold accents, including a sleek bracelet, a few rings, and dangling earrings, ensuring the look wasn’t overwhelmed by bling. Her makeup was glam yet refined, with shimmering eyeshadow, highlighted cheeks, glossy lipstick, and a dramatic coat of mascara. Soft, flowing waves completed her modern-day goddess aesthetic.

3.Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani made headlines in an all-red tailored outfit featuring a high-rise skirt and a wool jacket by Valentino, adorned with rose motifs on the sleeves. She accessorized with gold statement earrings, rings, and Christian Louboutin Hot Chick Sling heels, priced at ₹75,572.

Kiara completed her look with bold cat eyeliner, red lipstick, crystal-embellished eyelids, and sharply defined brows. Her hair was styled into a medium-high ponytail, with the front neatly fashioned into a bouffant. A true queen of fashion!

4. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor looked lovely in a gorgeous tie-dye dress from Bloni's 2025 "Passages" collection, styled by Rhea Kapoor. The ensemble comprised a tailored rubber-paneled jacket and a white silk fabric, crafted with Bloni’s hand-dye technique in tree ring patterns flowing in a sculptured design.

To change the dynamics, Sonam set off the outfit with white sneakers, stacked rings, and cuff earrings. Her makeup included shimmer eyeshadow, smoky eyeliner, nude lipstick, with highlighter on the cheeks, and her hair styled in the middle. Wow! What a perfect combination of a couture garment and personal touch!

5.Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday amazed in an exquisite Payal Khandwala saree costing ₹23,500, a perfect blend of vintage and contemporary. The pleated saree, worn in a traditional style with a matching sleeveless halter blouse, exuded an aura of class. She paired it with funky earrings, a chunky ring, and high stilettos.

Her makeup featured winged eyeliner, mascara, shiny red lips, and a dewy complexion. She completed the look with an on-trend slicked-back bun with a middle part, confirming she’s the fashion queen.

This week, Bollywood's stunning actresses proved that style knows no bounds. Whether showcasing regal elegance or modern silhouettes, these stars wore fashion with undeniable flair. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kiara Advani, Sonam Kapoor, and Ananya Panday are undoubtedly the style queens of the week, raising the bar in the fashion industry like never before. Their impeccable choices serve as a reminder that fashion is meant to be expressed, and these ladies are at the forefront of making bold statements with their wardrobes.

