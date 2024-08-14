Shanaya Kapoor gives casual spin to formal style in pinstriped vest and Bottega Veneta bag worth Rs 2.9 lakh

Among the several ‘it girls’ that Bollywood has seen over the last few years, one name that shines bright in the fashion arena is Shanaya Kapoor. Yet to make her acting debut, the Gen Z diva has earned the reputation of a fashionista for her striking sartorial choices. Every time she steps out, we get a stylish treat in her noteworthy outfits. This time around, she served a look perfect for girls who love minimal and classy style as paps captured her on a casual outing in Bandra.

Clad in a pinstriped vest and black jeans, Shanaya Kapoor looked like an absolute breath of fresh air as she was clicked in the city. Radiating charm, she managed to make heads turn with her simple outfit, screaming comfort from miles away. So, without any further ado, let’s zero in on her outfit to decode all the details.

Shanaya’s casual OOTD scores 10/10 on fashion scale

Shanaya made a case for vests as she grabbed one from the New York-based Rag and Bone. Featuring a button-down closure, V-neckline, and sleeveless detailing, the brown-colored vest added a touch of formal tone to her overall OOTD. The two pockets in the front and asymmetrical hemline kept it chic for her top which was indeed the highlight of her look. To complete the look, Shanaya paired the vest with black bootcut jeans that fitted her to the knee like a glove.

Shanaya Kapoor’s accessories include Bottega Veneta bag

Further accessorizing her look, she wore black flats, blending well with the subtle hues of her outfit. Her small golden hoops were an apt pick, elevating her look by adding a classy appeal. She did not forget her shoulder bag that incorporates all her required stuff while stepping out from home. Eager to know the price of her luxe bag?

Flaunting her love for expensive accessories, she got her Teen Jodie bag from the brand Bottega Veneta and it comes with a price tag of $3500, i.e., nearly 2.9 lakh rupees. With minimal makeup characterized by nude lip shade and a hint of blush, she added glam to her look for the day. Shanaya sealed the deal with her pulled-back tresses, tied into a messy bun.

Did Shanaya Kapoor’s casual OOTD grab your attention? Let us know what you think of her outfit in the comments.

