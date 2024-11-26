Navya Nanda’s Rs 11,200 gray co-ord set proves you can dominate both the boardroom and the fashion game effortlessly

Who says you must be an actress to make an impact on the Bollywood fashion world? Navya Naveli Nanda—the granddaughter of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and daughter of Shweta Bachchan—is proving that style isn’t just for celebrities! While this Bachchan beauty, her fashion game is no less than a celebrity’s. Navya’s latest look in a stylish waistcoat and pants combo is a perfect example. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Navya stepped out in a tailored twin-set gray outfit by the brand Self Centrd, leaving us all in awe. The standout piece of her ensemble was a fitted sleeveless waistcoat featuring sleek silver and black buttons down the front. It’s a simple yet incredibly stylish look. She paired it with wide-leg gray pants, striking the perfect balance between sharp sophistication and relaxed ease—an ideal combination of business chic and laid-back luxury.

This is Navya’s signature style—clean lines, classic color palettes, and just the right amount of edge. The neutral gray tones make the outfit versatile, while the wide-leg pants bring a modern coolness that’s uniquely hers. Priced at Rs 11,200, this ensemble radiates effortless elegance.

Navya elevates subtle elegance with her chic gray twin set. It’s the accessories and beauty choices that truly take this look to the next level. Black high heels elongate her silhouette, while golden earrings and a golden snake chain-tangled bracelet add a luxe touch. A finger ring completes the look, offering the perfect hint of sparkle. She proves that you can make an impression without overdoing it—minimal glam at its finest.

When it comes to beauty, Navya doesn’t just uphold the standards—she sets them. The subtle blush she wore gave her cheeks the perfect amount of dimension, while her dewy skin truly stole the show. Her lashes popped, and her gaze was intense yet effortless, thanks to the generous use of mascara, leaving her eyes simple but powerful. She kept her lips fresh with a glossy finish in a modern shade, enhancing her natural beauty without overwhelming it.

To complete the look, Navya Naveli Nanda kept her hair open, allowing her locks to flow freely and drawing attention to her flawless, glowing skin—no need for over-the-top styling.

Every time she steps out, Navya reminds us that it’s not about following the rules—it’s about making them. While others may go for heavy glam, she keeps it light, fresh, and oh-so-impressive. This Bachchan heiress is more than just a star; she’s a fashion powerhouse. Keep watching—Navya is here to make her mark!

