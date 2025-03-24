Disha Patani’s tank top and sweatpants combo never goes out of style, here’s how she styled it with Dior bag
Only Disha Patani can style sweatpants with a Dior bag and make it look cool. Her loungewear is equal parts effortless and stylish.
One thing about Disha Patani—she is a pro at acing the cool-girl aesthetic. Whether it is her sporty jeans-top drip or casual sweatpants look, her laid-back fashion approach is worth recreating. The fitness maven was recently spotted at a cafe, and her loungewear style slayed without her even trying so hard. Let’s see how she does that.
Patani was papped at a restaurant, exuding relaxed, cool, and effortless vibes in a tank top and sweatpants combo. The diva has a smokin’ hot silhouette and never refrains from flaunting it. So, for this outing, too, Disha opted to hit the street in a thin strapped V-neck tank top. Her plain cropped white tank top featured a plunging neckline, making it breezily sultry.
With a knack for Genz fashion trends, the fashionista paired her crisp white tank top with a pair of sweatpants in a baggy fit. The gray sweatpants in a relaxed fit made Disha’s attire comfy and cozy for a chill restaurant date with her friends.
The Baaghi actress accessorized her outfit with a barely-there dainty silver chain, highlighting a tiny sparkly locket. The dainty accessory added a subtle sparkle to Disha’s otherwise ‘unbothered’ look. She also wore a minimalistic golden band to amp up her OOTD.
Disha Patani carried a Dior Blue Canvas Clutch Bag with this outfit, a rather luxurious addition to an easy-breezy look. Patani carried her go-to arm candy like a true diva. The M.S. Dhoni actress flung on white pillow slides, completing her gracefully chill ensemble.
For her evening outing, Disha flaunted her natural flawless skin with no make-up whatsoever. She tossed her long, voluminous curly hair freely, which complemented her look elegantly.
Whether she shows up in a full-glam ensemble or basic loungewear, Disha Patani’s striking beauty, mesmerizing silhouette, and impeccable fashion sense never stop her from being the center of attention.
Madhuri Dixit vs Shilpa Shetty Kundra fashion face-off: Who wore Rs 95,000 Punit Balana lehenga better?