Disha Patani’s tank top and sweatpants combo never goes out of style, here’s how she styled it with Dior bag

One thing about Disha Patani—she is a pro at acing the cool-girl aesthetic. Whether it is her sporty jeans-top drip or casual sweatpants look, her laid-back fashion approach is worth recreating. The fitness maven was recently spotted at a cafe, and her loungewear style slayed without her even trying so hard. Let’s see how she does that.

Patani was papped at a restaurant, exuding relaxed, cool, and effortless vibes in a tank top and sweatpants combo. The diva has a smokin’ hot silhouette and never refrains from flaunting it. So, for this outing, too, Disha opted to hit the street in a thin strapped V-neck tank top. Her plain cropped white tank top featured a plunging neckline, making it breezily sultry.

With a knack for Genz fashion trends, the fashionista paired her crisp white tank top with a pair of sweatpants in a baggy fit. The gray sweatpants in a relaxed fit made Disha’s attire comfy and cozy for a chill restaurant date with her friends.

The Baaghi actress accessorized her outfit with a barely-there dainty silver chain, highlighting a tiny sparkly locket. The dainty accessory added a subtle sparkle to Disha’s otherwise ‘unbothered’ look. She also wore a minimalistic golden band to amp up her OOTD.

Disha Patani carried a Dior Blue Canvas Clutch Bag with this outfit, a rather luxurious addition to an easy-breezy look. Patani carried her go-to arm candy like a true diva. The M.S. Dhoni actress flung on white pillow slides, completing her gracefully chill ensemble.

For her evening outing, Disha flaunted her natural flawless skin with no make-up whatsoever. She tossed her long, voluminous curly hair freely, which complemented her look elegantly.

Whether she shows up in a full-glam ensemble or basic loungewear, Disha Patani’s striking beauty, mesmerizing silhouette, and impeccable fashion sense never stop her from being the center of attention.