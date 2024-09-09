Fashion Archives: A look back at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Kanjeevaram wedding saree and is one of most expensive sarees ever created

Aishwarya Rai, the actress who was crowned Miss World in 1994, left everyone’s hearts skipping a beat on her wedding day. Not just because of her regal looks but because of the utterly breathtaking saree she wore on her big day. In 2007, she married actor Abhishek Bachchan, and her bridal look remains one of the most iconic to date. Let us take a trip back in time to have a close look at Aishwarya’s beautiful bridal look.

Aishwarya Rai looked like a queen on her wedding day. She wore a magnificent golden Kanjeevaram saree created by well-known designer Neeta Lulla for an authentic traditional South Indian bridal appearance.

The saree was stunning to its last yard with its rich fabric and elaborate real gold threadwork. Her ensemble was made more luxurious by the intricate embroidery that made her look regally elegant. Aishwarya etched her bridal look in the minds of all spectators as the saree’s gold color and lavish patterns added to her timeless grace. Needless to say with the amount of work done on it and the class the garment exuded, it was sure to cost a bomb. The saree is considered as one the most expensive ones and is worth Rs 75 Lakh.

The Kanjeevaram saree combines tradition and fashion. Kanjeevaram sarees are known for their richness and fine craftsmanship, and are an embodiment of South Indian culture and heritage. By choosing this attire, Aishwarya paid respect to her traditions and stood out with her gorgeous choice.

Traditional South Indian jewelry, which included heavy gold necklaces, earrings, matha patti and bangles made her bridal appearance look perfect. Her jewlery went well with the rich golden shades of her saree; thus, contributing to an overall regal feel. One of the most jaw-dropping pieces in her bridal jewelry was the 22 Karat gold armband adorned with emeralds which added grandeur to her look.

In terms of makeup, Aishwarya kept it elegant and minimal. A beautiful base made her skin glow. She wore kohl eyeliner over her eyelids creating a dramatic and mesmerizing appearance. Her bridal appearance was rounded off with glossy lips, giving them a glittery sheen.

Aishwarya Rai’s wedding attire remains one of the most talked about bridal looks in Bollywood history. This was an exemplary instance of traditional dress being classy and trendy at the same time. She looked like the perfect royal bride, and also served as inspiration with her bridal look for all those girlies looking to wear sarees on their big day!