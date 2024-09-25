How to style track pants and tank tops: Get inspired from 5 celebs like Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt for ultimate comfort

When it comes to wardrobe essentials, few combinations can rival the effortless charm of track pants and tank tops. These pieces embody comfort while keeping you stylish, making them go-to for both casual outings and lounging at home.

Want to elevate your athleisure game? Let’s take a page from Bollywood’s fashionistas, who know just how to rock this quintessential combo!

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is the queen of casual chic and is often spotted in track pants and tank tops while running errands. You can opt for a classic white top with unique details, such as a knot on the side, for a playful twist and added visual interest.

Pair your tank top with track pants that match the color scheme or style of your top. Layer it with a stylish jacket that compleme

nts your track pants. Step into a pair of chunky sneakers to elevate your athleisure game. Add accessories like a cross-body bag, sunglasses like Deepika or backpack to complete your look.

Janhvi Kapoor

You can create a stylish look by color-contrasting your track pants with tank tops like Janhvi Kapoor. Opt for colors from the same family but with different tones to create a cohesive look. Tank tops and track pants are both comfortable, making this outfit perfect for casual outings or light workouts. You can enhance the look with sneakers and a cap.

Disha Patani

A double-layer tank top like Disha Patani paired with black track pants creates a flattering look, allowing your top to stand out even with a simple silhouette. Black is a versatile color, making it easy to pair with various colors and styles of tops. Add sleek accessories like a statement belt or a cap to give the outfit a sportier touch.

Malaika Arora

A tank top paired with denim track pants, like Malaika Arora's style, creates a trendy yet laid-back look that is both comfortable and stylish. The tank top adds a fitted, minimal touch, while the denim track pants keep the outfit relaxed and streetwear-inspired. Opt for neutral colors like gray, black, or white for the tank top to allow the denim to stand out. Complete the outfit with a cross-body bag or a cap for a chic finish.

Khushi Kapoor

Pairing red track pants with a white tank top can create a bold and sporty look, just like Khushi Kapoor. The bright red track pants will instantly catch attention, while the white top provides a visually appealing contrast. Track pants with stripes naturally give off a sporty vibe, making this combination perfect for casual outings, gym wear, or even a streetwear-inspired look. It’s a fresh, bold, and confident style.

Athleisure wear is often characterized by basic items like track pants and tank tops. However, when styled cleverly, it can offer a wide range of fashionable looks. Bollywood divas are always experimenting with colors, layers, and accessories, so why not do the same?

Whether you're running errands, meeting friends, or relaxing at home, this stylish combo allows you to look polished while feeling comfortable. It’s time to embrace athleisure and prepare yourself for a fierce fashion statement!

