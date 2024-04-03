Men’s fashion trends 2024; from Ranveer Singh to Vicky Kaushal, 13 celebes unveiling best trends for men

Men’s fashion is evolving in 2024. Those who think fashion is only for women are wrong, men also have their own styles and trends. In 2024, men’s fashion has become more exciting and diverse with innovative twists mixed with classic styles. If you want to know the latest fashion for men, who better to turn to than our Bollywood actors? These Bollywood celebs will help you learn about the best styles for men in 2024 and the latest summer styles for guys

Sidharth Malhotra incorporating sequin trend

Sequins, traditionally associated with women’s fashion, have now become a bold statement as males are also incorporating sequins in their outfits. In Bollywood, a trend of sequin jackets and pants for male actors is emerging. A case in point is Sidharth Malhotra’s black suit, adorned with sequin embroidery, which gave the outfit a flamboyant look.

Vicky Kaushal embracing crochet trend

These days, crochet is on the rise for both men and women. Crochet is a craft in which a hooked needle is used to weave yarn into a textured cloth. Crochet shirts make a fashionable statement whether you wear them at casual events or on special occasions. Bollywood heartthrobs like Vicky Kaushal are also rocking crochet shirts and you can too!

Advertisement

Ranveer Singh walking on the wild side

Animal prints are prints which are inspired by nature. These prints include patterns and prints like Zebra or leopard. Animal prints once reserved for women are now taking the spotlight in men’s fashion too. Ranveer Singh was recently spotted wearing an animal print shirt with his signature flair, and animal prints can indeed be a stylish choice for summers.

Ayushmann Khurranna serving a look in bold color

Bold colors are emerging as a prominent trend in men's fashion. For many years black, white and gray have dominated men’s wardrobes, but now there has been a sudden shift, and bold colors have left black, gray and white behind. Bold colors can add a playful touch to outfits like you can see in Ayushmann Khurrana's picture.

Varun Dhawan mastering the art of prints

Co-ord sets are on the rise in both men’s and women’s fashion. The best thing about co-ord sets is that they save us the effort of matching separate pieces. Varun Dhawan quickly adopts trends, and he has shown in printed co-ord sets that whether it’s busy mornings or chilled out evenings, co-ord sets can be your best pick.

Kartik Aaryan keeps it cool in polo shirt

Polo shirts were used by Polo players in India in 1859 and gradually they became iconic and versatile pieces in the men's wardrobe. Polo shirts are a staple for men of all ages. Kartik Aaryan was spotted wearing a McLaren polo shirt. Polo shirts are for all seasons and you can easily pair them with jeans or shorts

Hrithik Roshan in Pinstriped pants

Pinstriped pants were previously known for formal wear, but now they have become a stylish statement for every occasion. Pinstriped pants feature vertical stripes, and you can style them like Hrithik Roshan with a bucket and black shirt.

Tiger Shroff serves power dressing with twist

Previously, waistcoats were worn with three-piece suits underneath blazers. Now, for a casual look, you can pair waistcoats with pants even without a blazer. This will give your look a casual vibe rather than a formal one, like tiger shroff’s look where he paired a waist coat with pants.

Advertisement

Ram Charan’s opulent velvet suit

Velvet has been gaining momentum in recent years and is becoming a popular choice in men's fashion as well. Velvet blazers in colors like blue, black and burgundy can add a touch of luxury to your outfits. A burgundy velvet blazer like Ram Charan can be a worthy investment for your formal occasions.

Arjun Kapoor keeps athleisure on track in sleeveless hoodies

Sleeveless hoodies are also one of the emerging trends in men's fashion. They offer a sporty, trendy and athletic touch for activewear fashion. They are perfect for outdoor activities and also to lounge on weekends. Arjun Kapoor’s hoodie offers laid back and casual coolness and you can also pick sleeveless hoodies for your relaxing weekend by the pool in summers.

Layer up in style with Vedang Raina

Layering has become a prominent trend in men’s fashion. Layering is easy because it helps you mix and match pieces such as shirts, sweaters, jackets and coats, and men can achieve different looks for different occasions with it. Layering helps you achieve looks like streetwear, smart casuals, etc. Just as Vedang Raina layered a striped shirt over his white shirt to create a look, you can do the same.

Aditya Roy Kapur’s sporty varsity jacket

Varsity jackets continue to enjoy their fair share of popularity and will continue to do so in the future. Varsity jackets will give a youthful and sporty touch to your outfits. These jackets can be paired with outfits like casual jeans, t-shirts and more dressed up ensembles. If you are looking for cues on how to style it take a look at Aditya Roy Kapur.

Vijay Deverakonda’s swag in plaid shirt

The fashion of plaid shirts has made a comeback. From laid-back weekends to casual Fridays in the office, plaid shirts remain the go-to choice for men, striking the right balance between fashion and comfort. Vijay Deverakonda’s plaid shirt gives him a rugged look while still appearing stylish and comfortable.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor adds sparkle on different occasions with these 5 sarees; take inspiration for your party looks