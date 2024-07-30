Khushi Kapoor, the Gen-Z sensation and star of The Archies, is a bona fide style icon. Her impeccable taste and fearless fashion choices have cemented her status as a trendsetter. With her dazzling screen debut in The Archies, Khushi Kapoor has quickly established herself as more than just an actress.

Keeping up with this reputation, Khushi Kapoor twinkled like a star on the ramp as she became the showstopper for Gaurav Gupta’s ICW 2024 fashion show. So, what’s the wait for? Let’s just zoom right in and have a detailed glance at the actress’ latest ensemble.

Khushi Kapoor’s latest shimmering look:

When it comes to serving some of the most incomparable fashion statements with unique and unexpectedly fiery twists, Khushi Kapoor always ends up at the top of that list. And her latest look was no exception. The sand-colored ensemble that the Gen-Z fashion icon wore for the evening was a total work of art.

After all, the elegant set was crafted by none other than Gaurav Gupta as a part of his Arunodaya collection—it’s bound to be pure perfection at play. The fit featured a full-sleeved and off-the-shoulder cropped top with a deep and alluring neckline that added a sultry twist to the mesmerizing look.

The well-fitted top also helped the actress flaunt her oh-so-enviable curves. It was also laden with shimmery embellishments that elevated the whole look. This was paired with a tight floor-length mermaid-style skirt that looked all things amazing and alluring. The stylish pick was full of dripping crystals, pearls, and intricate, as well as detailed, zardozi embroidery. It totally elongated her legs.

The classy lehenga look was also completed with an attached matching sheer shoulder cape that glided over her shoulders and beautifully trailed behind the diva like a gasp-worthy train. She also added matching heels, which added a rather well-thought-out appeal to her ensemble. The comfortable picks successfully elevated her fit.

Khushi Kapoor’s accessories and glam picks:

Kapoor’s accessory choices were also simplistic yet stunning. She added some extra bling to her look with a multi-layered choker necklace and matching rings on her fingers. These pieces visibly elevated her head-turning ensemble without actually stealing any attention from it.

Talking about her hairstyle game, Khushi chose to leave her dark and luscious locks open, styled to perfection in the form of voluminous waves. This elegant and manageable hairstyle with the middle parting also allowed the actress' gorgeous face and accessories to be visible.

Last but not least, Kapoor went with a radiant and neutral-toned makeup look. Her makeup expert highlighted her eyes with a neutral eyeshadow and perfectly pretty eyelashes. She also added a pop of color with some pink blush and matte nude lipstick. Her warm smile, however, was the highlight of the classy look.

So, what did you think of Khushi Kapoor’s look? Would you like to wear something this spectacular for an upcoming occasion? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

