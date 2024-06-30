Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani to Ananya Panday: 7 times Bollywood divas showed us how to nail bridesmaid look in a lehenga

The bridal squad always has to be at the top of their game - no matter what. Every bridesmaid wants to slay in a lehenga that would make even Bollywood royalty do a double take. From minimal lehengas to extravagant OTT ones, there is a plethora of options to make sure you can slay at your BFF’s wedding and make head turns. Be it Janhvi Kapoor’s perfect balance of modernness and elegance, or Deepika Padukone’s royal way of styling a lehenga, there is so much to pick from these beauties.

While we seek desi inspiration from the Bollywood celebs, it’s time we start taking notes from a few fashionistas who unknowingly give us bridesmaid lehenga look goals. So buckle up buttercups, because we have 7 such Bollywood celebrity looks that will inspire you to be the most stylish bridesmaid out there.

Here’s how to nail a bridesmaid look in a lehenga like a Bollywood celebrity

1. Janhvi Kapoor’s floral lehenga is like a dreamy lavender haze

Serving cricket-themed looks after looks for the promotion of her movie, Janhvi Kapoor left no stone unturned to leave her fans swooning. The Mr. and Mrs. Mahi star gave bridesmaid outfit goals as she slipped into an ethnic ensemble with a splash of pastel lavender-hued blooms against a white canvas. This dreamy Porcelain lehenga from a Pret couture brand Prints by Radhika’s ‘Rococo’ collection was simply scintillating.

The blouse of the lehenga featured a form-fitting silhouette with a plunging neckline and full sleeves that added allure and sultry charm. It was paired with a lavender sheer netted dupatta and lehenga skirt that had a free-flowing silhouette, thus elevating Janhvi’s enviable frame and charisma.

Advertisement

For accessories, she chose to take a minimal route and wore a pearl white choker, a pair of golden studs, and multiple rings to adorn her fingers. Her clean girl makeup had a radiant base with tons of mascara on her lashes and a brown tint on her lips.

2. Alia Bhatt shows how Bandhani is perfect for a bridesmaid lehenga

Trust Alia to make even the simplest of outfits uber-stylish instantly. Giving us major fashion goals in a Bandhani lehenga, the Brahmastra diva was every modern desi girl’s inspiration. She wore a stunning purple Sabyasachi Bandhani lehenga with a deep v-neck cut-out blouse.

With golden sequin borders to accentuate the deep hue, Alia looked astounding. The simple yet striking lehenga spoke volumes while the tie-around blouse with plunging neckline still has us swooning.

Making sure that bridesmaids get cues not just with her outfit but also with her jewelry, Alia styled her look with a pair of orange jhumkas from Sabyasachi Jewellery. The bright contrasting orange worked perfectly as a color-block technique and highlighted her lehenga more. With dewy makeup, a tiny bindi, and a pink tint on her cheeks and lips, Mrs. Kapoor looked breathtaking.

Advertisement

3. Ananya Panday channels elegance in a beige lehenga with a dash of shimmer

Looking like a vision to behold in a dreamy beige lehenga, Ananya Panday grabbed all eyeballs during the promotion of her movie Dream Girl 2. Picking this stunning understated couture from the shelves of designer Sawan Gandhi, the Pati Patni Aur Who actress looked exceptionally graceful. This Beige Paani Sequins lehenga priced at INR 1,88,000 featured mirror bootis work paired with a sequins blouse and floral cutwork dupatta.

Accentuating the square neckline of the blouse, Ananya wore a blinding diamond choker with matching earrings, kada, and rings. She finished her desi look with a sleek hair bun and subtle makeup with hints of bronze and brown on her eyelids and lips. With mascara-laden eyes, she added a tiny silver bindi that rounded her bridesmaid inspiration-worthy look.

5. Deepika Padukone looks oh-so-gorgeous in an elegant lehenga

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika Padukone made sure to raise the glam-o-meter with her desi look at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding ceremonies. Serving a stunning platter of desi-ness in a Sabyasachi couture, this diva made heads turn and how. What stood out for us was her lehenga’s intricate detailing contrasting and balancing the minimalism of her simple full-sleeved golden blouse and organza dupatta.

Advertisement

Giving an ode to the old-world traditional glam, Deepika was seen sporting a sleek braid with golden parandas. For her makeup, she went for the classic smokey eyes, pink nude lips, and a hint of shimmery blush for a hint of modest glam. She upped her jewelry game with a statement kundan choker and matching earrings that added a touch of Rajputana royal vibes to her look.

6. Kiara Advani bronzed it up for a high-glam look in a velvet lehenga

Opting for an off-beat hue, Kiara Advani subtly told all the bridesmaids to ditch the usual colors and go the understated glam route. Donning this stunning velvet lehenga from Manish Malhotra’s collection, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress stole the show flawlessly. This bronze-colored lehenga had alternative textured panels in velvet that added a dramatic effect to the flare. The deep plunging neckline of her racy blouse accentuated her decolletage.

Leaving us spellbound, Kiara accessorized this look beautifully with a statement polki and pearl choker and a matching finger ring. With brown smokey eyes and oodles of kohl and mascara, Kiara topped her makeup with matte nude lips to round off her look. Letting her open tresses cascading down her shoulders, this diva certainly set some major fashion goals.

Advertisement

7. Disha Patani is a dreamy vision in a white Indo-western lehenga

Ditching her usual sultry saree looks and bodycon dresses, Disha Patani chose to leave us dumbstruck in awe as she twirled in a white Indo-western lehenga. The flowy chiffon lehenga from the designer duo - Shantanu and Nikhil’s collection was every minimalistic bridesmaid’s dream come true.

The flared, floor-length lehenga featured an embellished bodice with one shoulder strap while the dupatta draped across the other shoulder. Adding drama to her ensemble, this cascading dupatta was pre-draped across her waist and added flair to her look.

Rounding her style in a minimal way, Disha added a pair of large chaandbaalis in polki and pearls that complemented her look. With her hair let down in perfect waves and glossy lips, this Gen-Z fashionista looked stunning.

8. Shraddha Kapoor radiates in a powder pink chanderi lehenga

Shraddha Kapoor never fails at serving her traditional looks in the best way possible. Proving us right yet again, the Stree actress looked ravishing in a powder pink lehenga from the shelves of a brand named Devnaagri.

Priced at INR 71,500, this chanderi Pink Floral Embroidered Silk Lehenga Set was extremely dreamy. With a beautiful raw silk blouse covered with embroidery, the lehenga, and dupatta also featured gorgeous bloomy motifs.

Advertisement

Letting the plunging blouse neckline be the highlight, Shraddha ditched a neckpiece and opted for statement dangler jhumkas and a Kundan kada. She opted for radiant pink-tinted makeup, pink glossy lips, and a micro-bindi to finish her look. With her hair pulled into a clean ponytail, Shraddha schooled us on how to look effortlessly glamorous as a bridesmaid.

From minimalistic to head-turning styles, these Bollywood celebrities never fail to amaze and inspire us. Comment down below and let us know which of these looks are you inspired to recreate.

ALSO READ: Best-dressed celebs of the week: Ananya Panday, Triptii Dimri to Tamannaah Bhatia up the fashion ante