7 silk blouse designs to wear with your favorite Kanjeevaram and Banarasi sarees ft Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and more

Every desi girl’s wardrobe is incomplete without sumptuous silk sarees. However, as trends evolve, finding the perfect blouse design to complement your six yards of elegance can sometimes be challenging. But we got your back! We've scoured through the fashion files to bring you a curation of silk blouse designs that are a hundred percent celebrity-approved.

Whether you’ve bought yourself a new saree or you want to update an heirloom with a trendier blouse, take a look at our list below and make sure to save your favorite ones.

Top 7 silk saree blouse designs

Janhvi Kapoor’s purple Benarasi saree with a sleek, sleeveless blouse

Gen Z fashion icon Janhvi Kapoor never fails to give us mesmerizing ethnic looks. The Mili star wore a regal purple Banarasi silk saree for a press event that featured elaborate zari embroidery. To balance the richly embroidered saree, Janhvi paired it with a solid purple sleeveless blouse that had a dori tie-up at the back.

She completed the vibrant look with a neat bun, gajra, and big jhumkas. Adding a micro bindi to her look, Janhvi sported winged liner and nude lips. If you, too, want to give your drape a contemporary look, take cues from the starlet’s purple saree.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s vermillion red silk saree with a modest brocade blouse

The Heermandi actress donned a bright red silk saree from the designer label Gaurang Shah. The drape featured an intricate border with jewel tones of gold, purple and green. Aditi matched the hues of the saree’s border with a quarter-length brocade blouse.

The actor enhanced her attire with a choker necklace. Leaving her tresses straight and loose, the starlet completed her look with dewy makeup and a classic red pout. Ideal for traditional festivities and bridal trousseau, Aditi’s multicolored blouse with a modest sleeve length is graceful and sophisticated.

Alia Bhatt’s sea-green Kanjeevaram look with matching sleeveless blouse

While promoting her movie RRR, Alia Bhatt opted for a Kanjeevaram saree with a sea-green hue and splendid gold and silver zari work. She matched her striking saree with a broad, circular neck sleeveless jacquard blouse in a matching green shade with subtle woven motifs.

The Darlings actress paired her silken attire with luminous glam finished with a bright pink pout, kohl-lined eyes, and a micro bindi. Her hair was done in a center-parted bun and decorated with white mogra. Alia’s choice of blouse design gave the classic Kanjeevaram a light and modern makeover that’s perfect for summer weddings and ethnic events.

Madhuri Dixit’s radiant yellow saree, paired with a full-sleeve blouse

Ethnic grace personified, Madhuri Dixit donned a gilded yellow Benarasi saree from Anita Dongre for an auspicious event. Embellished with sequins and a Gota patti border, her saree showcased a glimmering floral motif. The Kalank actress complemented her stunning silk saree with a full-sleeve champagne gold blouse that featured a crystal-embellished closed round neckline.

Madhuri sported a chic bun and added lavish jewels to her golden look. Her makeup was completed with winged liner and glossy berry-red lips. If you want to ace traditional glamor for formal occasions, choose a full-sleeve silk blouse like the Maja Ma starlet.

Karishma Kapoor’s dazzling pastel saree paired with an embellished silk blouse

The Murder Mubarak actress chose a handwoven saree, Raw Mango’s Chanderi edit, featuring floral zari motifs and a luminous pale blue hue. Karishma paired her saree with a mint green blouse, fitted half-sleeves, and an embellished neckline. Her pastel silk blouse has a retro silhouette and an ethereal sheen, which makes a subtle statement.

The Zubeidaa star accessorized her ethnic look with a pair of sparkling jhumkas with green stones, a pearl bracelet, and a floral ring. She kept her tresses sleek and center-parted, with kohl-defined eyes, a muted pink pout, and a little green bindi to complete her look.

Deepika Padukone’s molten gold reception saree with an ivory high-neck blouse

Soon-to-be brides who want to blend tradition with contemporary elegance, take notes! For her lavish wedding reception, Deepika wore a pure zari Kanjeevaram saree that was a limited-edition creation from the Banglorean 600-year-old heritage store The House of Angadi. She paired her bridal silk saree with a high-neck ivory blouse with full sleeves and a cut-out at the back.

The Fighter actress accessorized with decadent pearls and emerald jewels, which added a jolt of color to her attire. Her hair was styled in a middle-parted bun, and she sported smoldering, smoky eyes and luscious red lips.

Trisha’s rose-pink tasseled saree matched with a delicate sleeveless blouse

The PS 2 starlet looked resplendent in a rose-pink Kanjeevaram saree with gold embroidery featuring mythical motifs and a tasseled pallu. Trisha paired it with a simple sleeveless silk blouse that made her rosy attire modern, infusing it with an understated charm.

Her pink silk saree is super versatile and goes perfectly for any special occasion that requires ethnic elegance. Trisha enhanced her look with an effortless floral bun and minimal makeup with glossy pink lips, completing her ensemble with a pair of gold jhumkas and bracelets.

From bridal looks to festive-perfect drapes, these 7 silk saree blouse designs inspired by Bolloywood’s chicest style divas will take your traditional attire to new heights. Bookmark them now to make your saree style even more trendsetting!

Which one of these saree blouse designs would you like to have in your ethnic closet? Share your favorites in the comments.

