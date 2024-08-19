Raksha Bandhan is the one day when siblings get together to celebrate their unbreakable bond—This includes some of our favorite celebrity families. On Monday, Jeh, Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and others got together to celebrate Raksha Bandhan, and the pictures from the same are literally going viral on social media. We are obsessed with their traditional looks.

For the same, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan opted for statement vibrant suits that looked amazing to the leading Bollywood actresses. Why don’t we zoom in to check out their ethnic ensembles for some fashion motivation?

Sara Ali Khan always goes for simple yet stunning picks, and her head-to-toe yellow look from today was no different. She wore a pretty yellow salwaar kameez set that literally suited the modern fashionista. The bright hue totally made Sara’s complexion glow. In fact, its slightly oversized silhouette legitimately made the choice comfortable and classy.

The elegant piece featured a calf-length kurta with 3/4th sleeves with a slit-cut design and contrasting gold embroidery work around the high as well as sophisticated neckline and the hemline of the kurta. The floral-inspired embroidery work around the neckline visibly made the piece shine. It was further paired with slightly wide-legged and high-waisted matching pants that looked just great.

The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress also added a matching sheer dupatta with latkoos and classy matching yellow juttis to complete the look. Even her minimalistic accessories and matching yellow juttis were visible on point. The list included large gold hoop earrings with matching rings. We loved the pretty choices. She also tied her hair up into a half-tied hairstyle with a flat base. Even her makeup looked just great.

Meanwhile, her step-mom Kareena Kapoor Khan also opted for a similar suit look for the auspicious occasion. Bebo always knows just how to turn heads in whatever she wears and her bright pink suit look from today was no different. The classy pick legit made her complexion glow while suiting her well-toned and perfectly accentuating it. Even her suit had a slightly loose silhouette that made her choice comfortably stylish.

The classy suit featured a long kurta with a 3/4th-sleeved style. The calf-length kurta also had a V-shaped neckline with gold tissue work at its edges, elevating the whole look. The same work graced the edges of the piece’s sleeves, making the classy suit a rather minimalistic yet magnificent pick for modern fashion queens. This was paired with matching high-waisted and ankle-length wide-legged pink pants.

The Crew actress also added a matching sheer dupatta with good tape work at its edges, adding to the piece’s charm, while completing the look. For shoes, she added matching gold worked-up juttis to keep up with the traditional charm. Even her accessories were on fleek. She added small gold earrings, dark-tinted black sunglasses, and a classy wristwatch. She also added a luxurious twist with a classy sling bag.

It’s quite safe to say that both divas showed us how to slay the minimalistic way with traditional looks, and we’re totally taking notes.

So, which one of these vibrant Raksha Bandhan looks was your favorite? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

