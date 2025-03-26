Kareena Kapoor gives a bedazzled shout-out to Vivienne Westwood with her throwback look in Swarovski-encrusted dress

Throwback to when Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the spotlight by draping herself in Swarovski crystals. The diva slipped into the high-couture dress by the globally celebrated designer Vivienne Westwood, leaving everyone absolutely speechless. Kapoor posted a throwback picture of her from when ‘The Bvlgari Allegra’ fragrance was launched in India in late May 2024.

Through her throwback picture, she expressed her excitement about witnessing Vivienne Westwood as the host of the 2025 Gateway of Indian Runway Show. She cheekily added to her story, “It’s a date”. But since Bebo reminded us of her drop-dead gorgeous look from last year, we can’t help but get nostalgic about her Vivienne Westwood dress. So, we’ll revise our notes from this previous year’s slay today.

For the high-end event, Kareena embraced the Vivienne Westwood Archival dress from the label’s Spring-Summer 1998 collection titled ‘Tied to the Mast.’ Kapoor’s long cocotte gown, ‘Pirate Bride,’ featured intricate Swarovski crystals covering the whole gown. The bedazzled and surreal dress featured a plunging V-neckline with pointed edges. The off-the-shoulder sleeves of the gown added vintage Marilyn Monroe vibes to the fit.

The Buckingham Murders actress looked like the epitome of luxury and elegance in this dress, as the couture piece fitted and flaunted the actress’ curves impeccably. The body-fitting bodice and draped skirt with elongated trail created a mesmerizing silhouette.

The Crew actress paid homage to the flagship jewelry label Bvlgari by adorning the brand’s fine jewelry pieces, including a diamond-encrusted coil bracelet, chunky rings, and intricate diamond earrings.

Kareena Kapoor’s look for the Bvlgari fragrance launch underscores her influence as a high-end style icon in showbiz. Her Vivienne Westwood 1998 reissued dress made Kapoor stand out gracefully at the elite event.

On that note, the British luxury brand Vivienne Westwood is all set to make a historic fashion moment in India. The high-end label will be hosting its first-ever runway show in India on the backdrop of Gateway of India. Celebrating India’s rich textile heritage, the brand will showcase couture masterpieces designed with authentic Indian fabrics.