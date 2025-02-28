Fashion Spotlight EXCLUSIVE: Celebrity Stylist Divyak D'Souza reveals Kareena Kapoor's style secrets and shares valuable advice for brides-to-be

In an exclusive chat with us, Divyak D'Souza, the celebrity stylist often known as the magical hand behind Kareena Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, and many other Bollywood stars’ iconic style statements, shared valuable fashion insights. Throughout our conversation, he discussed emerging fashion trends, Kareena Kapoor’s style secrets, and advice for brides.

Divyak D’Souza, a renowned stylist and costume designer, is the personal stylist for many famous B-town celebrities. In addition to his work with Bollywood stars, he has collaborated with prestigious magazine brands like Femina and Travel + Leisure and has styled celebrities for international events.

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, he opened up about the key challenges he faces in styling, Kareena Kapoor’s signature elements, and meaningful insights into the world of fashion. Keep reading to learn more!

Highlights from the interview

1. You’ve styled iconic looks for Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aditi Rao Hydari. What are their signature elements and how do you include them in their styling?

Working as a popular celebrity stylist and the man behind the stunning looks of Kareena Kapoor and Aditi Rao Hydari, Divyak opened up about their style, saying that they are self-aware and know what looks good on them. Further elaborating, he said, “Kareena embodies effortless glamour.” Without trying too hard, she ensures that all eyes are on her.

Regarding Aditi Rao Hydari, he mentioned that she often likes to delve into details, understanding the garments and textiles while deeply engaging with the styles she wears. They have frequently collaborated on Indian wear, experimenting with blouses, drapes, and more. Concluding his thoughts, he noted that Aditi takes an academic, in-depth approach to fashion.

2. If you could revive one fashion trend, then what would it be, and how would you modernize it?

Not much of a trend fan, he believes that now, in 2025, we have moved past the idea of trends and seasons, as there is always something new emerging on social media. Speaking about individuality, the stylist revealed that he is a big fan of classics. He emphasized that one trend that will never go out of style is working with beautiful textiles.

On this, he says, “India is a land of beautiful textiles, and that’s what I focus on for my wardrobe and my clients. I work with as many homegrown labels as possible and support as many Indian brands as I can, particularly those that collaborate with local textiles and craftsmen.”

Divyak believes in encouraging the immense talent within the Indian market and actively incorporates it into his wardrobe. He follows the mantra, “True to our culture, true to our roots.” Lastly, he concluded by highlighting how many designers are modernizing traditional embroidery, transforming it into elegant ensembles suitable for both travel and everyday wear.

3. What is the one Kareena Kapoor-style secret you think fans would be surprised to know?

Having worked with Kareena Kapoor for a couple of years, he believes she has always been a front-runner, with her style only getting better over time. Revealing her secret, the stylist mentioned that everyone knows she loves to present her true self, avoiding excessive Photoshop and retouching. Whether she is shooting for an outfit, an editorial, or a photoshoot, Kareena Kapoor prefers to keep it natural—staying as close to her real self as possible.

Speaking about her confidence in embracing her real self, the stylist expressed his admiration, stating that he has immense respect for her. In a world where everything is filtered, she proudly embraces her natural beauty.

4. What are the key challenges you face when styling for a high-profile wedding?

Answering this question, Divyak responded by saying that a wedding is a deeply personal affair. It’s not about the budget or how nitpicky the bride or family may be—it’s a process. However, this also comes with pressure, as it holds immense personal significance and becomes a cherished lifetime memory.

With this in mind, he always ensures that the couple and their family members receive a look that not only feels good but also allows them to celebrate freely and comfortably. Lastly, he added that, in the end, it’s a good kind of pressure.

5. Can you share a moment when last-minute changes led to a style win and created buzz?

Divyak mentioned that he doesn’t pay much attention to this because many factors are involved, including the actor's POV, makeup, and hair. However, what recently caught his attention was his styling of Kareena Kapoor’s look for Aadar Jain’s wedding. The actress completed her look with sindoor, which gave a "back to the roots" and "embracing culture" vibe, creating a lot of buzz on the internet.

6. What’s your advice for brides who want to make a bold fashion statement while staying true to tradition?

Sharing his insights and advice for brides-to-be, the stylist suggested not trying too hard to make a statement. Instead, he emphasized that a feel-good and natural style is all that is needed to capture attention.

On this, he says, “Listen to your instinct, wear what feels good, and wear what makes you look like your most naturally beautiful self. My advice would be: don’t try too hard, don’t go crazy with the hair and makeup, and don’t feel pressured to keep up with trends or wear what Bollywood brides are wearing. You don’t have to splurge on that XYZ designer lehenga.”