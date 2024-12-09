Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rashmika Mandanna effortlessly deliver style that’s casual, cool and completely relatable

When Bollywood’s finest aren’t setting the screens on fire, they continue to turn heads with offscreen casual looks! Rashmika Mandanna and Kareena Kapoor Khan recently made sure people understand why they are considered style divas even when they plan to stay low-key. From airport runways to city streets, here is how these divas mastered the art of casual dressing. Let’s take a closer look at their outfits.

When Rashmika Mandanna steps out, even for a regular day in the city, she manages to make a casual look nothing short of fabulous! Recently, she was spotted in a maroon round-neck full-sleeved top with black cargo pants, having just the right amount of cool factor because of its pockets, looking pure street style perfection.

The Pushpa 2 lead skipped all the accessories and kept it refreshingly simple by skipping chunky jewelry and just sporting a sleek wristwatch. She opted for white sneakers, which looked stylish without compromising on style.

Her Makeup? Minimal and glowing. Red lip tint just added just the right bit of pop to her look, with her hair naturally left open in soft waves. Rashmika’s city look strikes the perfect balance of casual and chic - reminding us that the best looks are the most comfortable sometimes.

Kareena Kapoor Khan just nailed airport fashion without a hitch while juggling mommy duties. Noted recently at the airport with the kids, Bebo kept her look very chic yet extremely comfortable in a blue button-down shirt with classic collars and full sleeves; this shirt is as sophisticated as it gets yet relaxed. Matched with white pants in a relaxed fit, who else could do it in the 'mom-on-the-go' style while making it much more stylish?

Kareena Kapoor made her outfit complete by pairing loafers that speak comfort as well as high-end ease. The black bag, thrown over the shoulder, added that practical touch to the overall look. But of course, no airport look is ever complete without sunglasses, and Bebo's oversized pair gives her that well-earned air of coolness that we can’t stop admiring.

Her make-up was low-key yet polished, including a swipe of matte lipstick to keep things understated, while her hair was pulled back into a neat bun for added elegance.

Both Rashmika and Kareena teach us that casual fashion is not dull, and the secret is whether it is Rashmika's cargo pants or Kareena's breezy shirt, they had off-duty looks on point.

So, who’s your off-duty style inspiration—Rashmika with her vibrant street style vibes or Kareena’s effortless airport look? Either way, we’re taking notes!

