Kareena Kapoor Khan's outfit for Singham Again trailer launch might look confusing but it's an attached corset saree, setting modern vibes

Kareena Kapoor Khan grabbed eyeballs at the trailer launch event of Singham Again, her much-awaited upcoming movie. And she did it rather elegantly. Going the usual way is boring and not her style; she arrived in a silver corset saree that was exceedingly modern from the traditional attire, leaving us gasping in awe. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

She wore a mesmerizing strapless corset with beautiful silver shimmer accents that reflected the lights. This eye-catching piece fit her body perfectly, highlighting her curves and adding an edge that only Kareena could carry off with ease. Below the corset, the saree flowed beautifully with neatly crafted pleats that fell gracefully on the waist, making sure the attention was all on her.

The eye-catching, intricately detailed, silver-shining shimmery border encircling the saree was what really accentuated her look. This detail not only complemented the ensemble with a hint of sass, but it also managed to bring everything together, which was indeed a treat for the eyes.

The saree was so well draped in a way that one side went under the corset and over her shoulder while the other side beautifully hung her arm. This modern take on the traditional saree created a very fashionable yet serene form.

To complete her look, Kareena chose sparse but eye-catching ornaments. A slender bangle was present on her wrist while some silver rings decorated her fingers, adding glam without overshadowing her gorgeous attire.

Advertisement

The Jab We Met actress’ makeup was exactly what one would expect from her. She highlighted her eyes with kohl and mascara with nude eyeshadow, adding some drama. Her cheeks were flushed and highlighted, giving that lustrous shine to her face, and her thin, arched eyebrows beautifully defined her face.

Her glossy lipstick finished off the ensemble, which also enhanced her beauty. A tiny bindi added traditional flair and tied her whole look together.

She went with a center-parted hairstyle and let her curls cascade down, providing an easy touch of glamor. This hairdo enhanced the sophistication of her dress, making her look nothing less than a vision.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked fabulous at the trailer launch of Singham Again tradition, and it was her unique take on styling a ‘saree’ that raised the bar. Her ability to blend traditional and western elements with contemporary touches showcases that she is a true fashion icon. Here’s hoping she continues to mesmerize us with her stylish choices in the future!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor's affordable floral co-ord set with minimalistic picks will uplift your weekly style game