Kareena Kapoor Khan has forever been a major inspiration for modern fashionistas around the globe. She will always be our favorite and beloved ‘Poo'. This is entirely because of her fierce style game. Her fashion consistently proves this. Recently, Kareena further solidified her status as a style icon by donning a stunning printed co-ord set, and we loved the Kareena Kapoor new look.

So, why don’t we zoom in for some major fashion inspiration from the Crew actress, as well? Let’s get inspired by Kareena Kapoor Khan fashion style.

The Jab We Met actress recently stepped out to shoot her talk show, ‘What Women Want’, in BandraWhile leaving for home, the Buckingham Murders actress’ kept things casual yet simplistic and stylish for this occasion. The elegant outfit featured a white base with floral-inspired print all over the same. We loved how the light hue made Kareena's complexion pop and glow. We also loved how the silhouette of the set ensured a comfortable fitting, making the set a total must-have for casual wear.

The creative team at The Burnt Soul designed this magnificent combination called the ‘Faye co-ord set’. This classy pick was all things femme and fabulous. Additionally, it comes at an unexpectedly affordable cost of Rs. 5,300. Her attire had a well-tailored long kurti or tunic in super-soft cotton material, which is precisely why it is guaranteed to be on regular rotation, no matter the season. It also had a hand-block floral-inspired print with a hyper-relaxed fit, making it look and feel all things great.

Advertisement

This full-sleeved tunic had an androgynous appeal, elevating the whole Kareena Kapoor new dress to perfection. The 3 Idiots actress’ set was further paired with matching wide-legged ankle-length trousers. The floral-printed details on the trousers made this co-ord set the perfect pick for the modern divas who are always on the go. After all, with a print as gorgeous as this one, it is hard not to fall in love with the timelessly gorgeous pick. These pants, known as the ‘Faye pants’ also came with a price tag of Rs. 2,800. Isn’t that seriously cool?

The Heroine actress’ fabulous set was also completed with tan loafers— A very wise choice indeed. These classy choices, known as the ‘Leather Beya Pointed-Toe Loafers’, were beautifully and carefully crafted by none other than Nicholas Kirkwood. They visibly added a rather formal twist to the overall look, and we’re totally taking notes, right here. This pretty Kareena Kapoor outfit legit proved that simplicity will always leave just the right mark.

Advertisement

Kareena finished off her outfit with simple accessories such as trendy black and dark-tinted sunglasses. To top it off, she also added some bling to her simple look with rings on her fingers. These wise choices allowed for her stylish outfit to shine on its own without actually overpowering it.

Further, Khan tied her hair up into a neat ponytail with a back-combed base. This allowed for her pretty face to be clearly visible, letting her luscious locks cascade freely down her back and shoulders. We loved the effortlessly elegant and chic hairstyle, it went perfectly with the outfit’s aesthetic.

The diva’s subtle makeup look with a dewy base was further enhanced by kohl-rimmed eyes with subtle eyeshadow, and volumizing mascara-coated eyelashes. The subtly blushed, baked, and highlighted cheeks gave the outfit some extra oomph factor. The glossy pink lipstick was the highlight of the look, perfectly nourishing her luscious lips. The whole look visibly elevated her ensemble.

Advertisement

So, what did you think of Kareena Kapoor’s co-ord set outfit? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan look stylish divas in their trendy monochromatic looks