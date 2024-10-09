Ananya Panday’s look in a leather skirt and floral top has us saying, “Flower nahi, fire hai...”

Ananya Panday is officially on a roll. Not only is she delivering hit films one after another, but she’s also turning heads with her impeccable fashion choices. Recently, the young starlet was spotted rocking a stunning floral top paired with a chic black skirt and leather jacket, and her outfit is worth bookmarking for party season.

Ananya donned a top from the shelves of the brand AFRM, and it's a showstopper. Her floral top features a sheer mesh material that adds a touch of sophistication while keeping things fresh and breezy. The crew neckline enhances the feminine charm of the piece, while the street-style thumbholes give it a modern twist and lend an edgy update to the classic off-duty look. However, it’s the oversized rose print embellishments at the center front that stand out the most—bold and beautiful.

She tucked the top neatly into a black mini leather skirt with a daring slit, which took Ananya’s outfit to the next level. The skirt perfectly accentuated her silhouette, and the slit added just the right amount of sass for a night out. The leather skirt balanced the softness of the floral print with the tough vibe of leather.

Ananya completed her outfit by layering a black leather collared jacket over her floral top, adding an edgy appeal to her look. The distinctive combination of textures—a sheer floral top and shiny leather—creates a perfect balance that is both stylish and practical. This ensemble is ideal for the party season, effortlessly blending soft and edgy elements, a balance every fashion enthusiast dreams of achieving. We love how Ananya's chic outfit demonstrates how to combine neat, stylish, and cool looks in just the right way, whether you’re headed to a party or a simple dinner.

Ananya also ensured her accessories were on point. She chose silver earrings, finger rings, ear cuffs, and a pair of black boots to complete her look. The silver jewelry added a touch of sparkle to her outfit, while the black boots introduced just the right amount of toughness to her otherwise playful appearance.

For makeup, Ananya opted for a fresh, dewy approach. She chose a glossy lipstick in shades that made her lips shiny and perfect for the party season. A sleek application of eyeliner and a wash of nude eyeshadow kept her gaze sharp, while subtle blush and bronzer gave her a radiant glow. The final touch? Her long, straight hair, styled down, which added a soft, feminine touch to her overall ensemble.

Ananya’s look is the ultimate guide to leveling up your party game this season. Floral prints and leather—this outfit is perfect not only for holiday events but for any occasion beyond. And remember: don’t hesitate to mix and match fabrics, go bold with accessories, and let your makeup shine.

