Madhuri Dixit vs Shilpa Shetty Kundra fashion face-off: Who wore Rs 95,000 Punit Balana lehenga better?
Madhuri Dixit and Shilpa Shetty were seen donning similar lehenga from Punit Balana. Take a look at how the divas styled it.
In the world of fashion, Tinsel Town divas never back down from experimenting with their styles and stepping out of their comfort zones. The stars often have a network of designers they love and sometimes end up wearing similar styles. Snapped similarly, Madhuri Dixit and Shilpa Shetty were seen flaunting a lehenga from Punit Balana. Let’s take a look at how they styled this piece of fashion.
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit is a timeless fashionista and never disappoints with her impeccable taste in fashion. Dressed in a corset-style blouse, she was a perfect blend of modern yet classy. Designed over a hot pink fabric, the blouse was adorned with intricate bronze-toned detailing.
The star paired this blouse with a longline skirt in a green color palette. The sage green bottom boasted a heavily pleated design with a border along the waistline. She completed her look with a dupatta that went along her back and rested on her hands.
The Bucket List actor flaunted her styled wavy locks with this ensemble. Accessorizing with a longline kundan studded neckpiece, she added some heavy kadas to her look. Keeping it classy, she added some bronzer for makeup and completed her look with a pink lip shade and mascara.
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty never fails to amaze with her stylish choices and does not shy away from experimenting with her style. Dressed in a similar lehenga from Punit Balana, the actress fashioned a blouse in the same shade as Madhuri’s. With a v-neck style, this waistcoat top featured a border in purple. The fitted bodice was designed with gold-toned detailing as well.
Finding the perfect match for the hot pink shade of the blouse, Shetty picked a sage green color palette. The skirt, which featured a light golden print along the hem and a heavily pleated pattern, was paired with a purple and pink dupatta. The star made a fabulous choice.
Flaunting her wavy hair, she accessorized a little differently. Fashioning a pearl nose stud, she wore a pair of heavy earrings and a stack of bangles. Opting for a nude base, she completed her look with some blush and glossy pink lip shade. A touch of mascara and kohl accentuated her eyes and tied her look together beautifully.
Although the palettes were similar, both actors made a mod choice with this style. Considering their body frames and usual styles, their blouses looked elegant on both of them.
Whose style did you like better - Madhuri Dixit or Shilpa Shetty?
