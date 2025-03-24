Shilpa Shetty paints the town pink in a statement Rs 58,800 waltz cape pants set

The fittest actress and ultimate style queen, Shilpa Shetty, never fails to make a fashion statement. She recently took to her social media handle to share a story about her latest event look, where she mesmerized us with her Gulabi ensemble. Her fashion choices always go beyond the word “gorgeous,” ensuring there’s something new to admire with every appearance. Let’s break down the details of her stunning outfit.

On Sunday (March 23), while attending an event in Mumbai, Shilpa Shetty embraced an all-pink look, opting for a waltz cape pants set from renowned designer Ridhi Mehra, priced at ₹58,800. She wore a fitted pink inner with a sweetheart neckline and spaghetti straps, neatly tucked into her bottoms for a polished touch. Layering her outfit, she added a sheer fabric cape jacket that not only elevated the look but also offered an easy-breezy, relaxed vibe.

Creating a monochromatic vibe, the Dhadkan actress paired her pink tops with matching high-waisted pants. The loose silhouette added to the elegance of her overall look. To complete the ensemble, she cinched her waist with a statement white and green stone-embellished belt, adding a striking contrast.

Adding a touch of class, she carried a mini green bag, perfectly complementing her outfit. For jewelry, she opted for beautiful drop earrings and a delicate bracelet, elevating her look to perfection. Striking the right balance, her accessories were neither too minimal nor overdone—just enough to make a lasting impression.

Advertisement

Shilpa kept her hair open, adding volume with loose waves and a middle parting for a soft yet glamorous touch. Her makeup was equally on point—she accentuated her eyes with long lashes, black eyeliner, kajal, and soft-shaded eyeshadow. A hint of blush highlighted her cheekbones, while a nude lip shade completed the look with elegance. To add the perfect finishing touch, she stepped into strappy ivory heels, enhancing the overall sophistication of her ensemble.

Shilpa Shetty’s look was a masterclass in effortless style, seamlessly blending the right outfit, makeup, and accessories. This ensemble is perfect for wedding celebrations and family gatherings—so take notes and recreate it soon!

What are your thoughts on Shilpa Shetty’s look? Let us know in the comments below!