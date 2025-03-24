Karisma Kapoor's Rs 9,990 quirky and breezy day dress with Mary Janes is the perfect summer staple

Karisma Kapoor, whose charismatic style spanned decades and captured hearts, still does magic with her unparalleled fashion sense. The ‘90s fashion icon frequently makes headlines with her top-notch fashion moments, whether it’s a casual airport look or a full-glam festive attire. Recently, she was papped in a billowy A-line white dress with quirky prints and we couldn’t stop thinking about how the diva shows up in offbeat yet impressive dresses every single time.

The 50-year-old fashion maven was spotted in a day-look dress. Looking as fresh as a spring bloom in the morning sun, Karisma sported an A-line Alaria day dress from the Artisanal fashion brand JODI, worth Rs 9,990. The flowy dress highlighted unique prints of floating geometric shapes for an edgy and quirky look. The handcrafted piece featured Jaipur’s classic block-print method making the dress sustainable and one-of-a-kind.

This summer breeze dress featured a V-neckline with front buttons making it effortlessly easy. The flutter sleeves added a further stylish and laid-back touch to the outfit.

The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress elevated her outfit by styling Mary Jane shoes, exuding comfort and style. Mary Janes are Spring’s hottest shoe trend, making them the perfect pick for a morning outing look this season.

The Murder Mubarak actress effortlessly accessorized her billowy dress with just a watch and a couple of bands. She also flung on sunglasses, complementing her outfit. The fashionista left her hair open and with a center partition for a classic yet stylish look.

Kapoor is on a hot streak of serving back-to-back awe-inspiring looks. Whether it is a morning slay or night glam, the fashion diva knows how to turn any outing into a fashion moment. Her latest handcrafted dress was a testament to her impeccable picks timelessly and elegantly.