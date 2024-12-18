Malaika Arora in white bodycon and red ribbon bun is setting the bar high for Christmas fashion

When it comes to fashion, Malaika Arora reigns supreme! Last night, she made heads turn and jaws drop as she sashayed into an event wearing a wonderful white dress, exuding equal amounts of elegance and sass. As always, Malla gives her fans a heavy dose of inspiration for the Christmas party season, and this time, she has outdone herself again. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

The white long-sleeved mini bodycon dress created from jacquard-knit cotton from Balmain was a wonder of comfort and style. Although the fabric is soft and breathable, it has intricate openwork knit patterns that start at the neckline and gracefully extend down to the waist. All these subtle yet striking open-knit patterns brought just the right amount of oomph and an understated look.

Malaika was looking so perfect in the well-tailored Balmain dress. It hugged her at the right places and flaunted the toned frame and effortless glamour. The round neckline and long sleeves make this look more sophisticated, while the openwork knit design adds the edge that is so unavoidably entrancing.

Malaika pretty much slayed her white mini-dress with metallic silver heels, which went well with her monochromatic outfit. The golden stacked bracelets added some warmth to the entire holiday vibe. Altogether, this accessorizing took the look from chic to downright divine.

For make-up, Mala kept it neat and subtle, allowing her natural glow to show through. Her soft smoky eyes give depth to the look, while blushed cheeks and nude lips keep it looking fresh and mellow. With shiny nails and perfectly arched brows, her beauty game has been flawless ever.

Her hair was tied up in a neat bun, but, oh, that awesome ribbon stole the show! That accessory added a playful, festive vibe to this polished look, making it a perfect accent just in time for the holidays. From Christmas dinner to New Year's bash, hold on to this hairstyle for the future.

Malaika Arora just gave us the perfect holiday glam secrets: the one statement outfit, understated makeup, chic accessories, plus an adorable detail with the ribbon. For the glamour-soaked bashes and the tiny family gatherings, this look proves that slaying a holiday is much easier.

